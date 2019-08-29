Sahara Group to support South Sudan’s energy sector: official

August 28, 2019 (JUBA) - Sahara Group says it remains resolute in its decision to contribute to the growth and development of South Sudan’s economy through investment in the oil and power sectors.

A worker walks through an oil production facility in Paloch in South Sudan’s Upper Nile state, on 5 May 2013 (Photo: Hannah Mcneish/AFP)

Tope Shonubi, the group’s executive director, said this during a courtesy call on South Sudan’s President, Salva Kiir on Wednesday.

Shonubi reportedly said Sahara Group fully supports South Sudan’s policy, which requires all local and foreign investors to align with the nation’s good governance protocol in all sectors of the economy.

“Sahara Group has a track record of good governance that is widely acclaimed across various markets where we operate in Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. We are behind full compliance with all governance requirements in South Sudan,” the official said in a statement.

“In fact, we are here to join hands with the good people of South Sudan under the leadership of President Kiir to ensure sustained economic development in the nation,” he added.

Sahara Group, according to Shonubi, would contribute to projects designed to enhance sustainable development in South Sudan through the Sahara Foundation, which he said had since upgraded the computer centre at the University of Juba with modern equipment.

South Sudan, where oil revenues make up nearly 98 percent of the budget, has been reeling an under economic crisis due to civil war.

South Sudan’s Petroleum ministry recently announced it made a small, but significant oil discovery in Northern Upper Nile State region.

Before the conflict which broke out in mid-December 2013, the world’s youngest nation was producing 250,000 barrels of oil per day.

South Sudan, a nation with one of the largest reserves of crude in sub-Saharan Africa, is struggling to increase oil production months after the signing of the peace deal in September last year.

(ST)