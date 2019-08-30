August 29, 2019 (JUBA) - South Sudan has ordered the deportation of 16 Kenyans and four British nationals working for a private security company.

Southern Sudanese police in a convoy on the streets of Juba (UN photo)

The deportation order, announced by Juba City Council on Tuesday, came after Insight Security company failed to resolve a pending pay dispute over unpaid salaries and arrears of staffs working at the firm.

“There are four British nationals and 16 Kenyan nationals; they have been given 72 hours to pay all dues which they owe the government, and also pay our people their pensions…then leave the country,” said Juba city’s deputy mayor, Thiik Thiik Mayardit.

Authorities have also closed down the private security company, saying it was exploiting its local worker by not paying their salaries.

Others claimed the security company was mistreating its workers.

The company, according to the deputy mayor, had a contract of employment, which indicated that the least paid guard receives a monthly salary of $179 while others receive between $200 and $400.

“The company paid the guards in South Sudanese Pounds (SSP), with salaries ranging from 15,000 SSP to 30,000 SSP, much less than what the contracts provide for,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, the company has denied any wrongdoing, saying it acted within the laws of the country while executing its duties.

(ST)