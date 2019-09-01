South Sudanese opposition movements unite to end civil war

August 31, 2019 (HAGUE) – A group of South Sudanese opposition movements have resolved to unite with the objective of ending the civil war by achieving a “just and genuine” peace in South Sudan.

United South Sudan Opposition Movements representatives pose after a meeting in Netherlands on Aug 30, 2019 (courtesy photo)

The resolution emerged at the end of a two-day conference three opposition movements held at The Hague in The Netherlands from August 29-30.

The symposium, which was held under the theme, “Launching the New Vision of Hope and Transformation in South Sudan”, was attended by South Sudan National Democratic Alliance (SSNDA), the Real Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (R- SPLM) and the South Sudan United Front/Army (SSUF/A).

The group, in a communique extended to Sudan Tribune, said the conference agreed to form a leadership council comprising of leaders of SSNDA, R-SPLM and SSUF/A to coordinate their efforts.

“Furthermore, the movements that participated in the conference agreed to a joint Declaration of Principles that charts a new vision and hope for South Sudan, in order to rescue the country from collapse and fragmentation,” it reads in part.

The group, under “United South Sudanese Opposition Movements” also committed to end the suffering of the people of South Sudan.

“In addition, they highlighted the need to build a new South Sudan with a national identity that embraces its rich ethnic diversity, and is responsive to the needs and views of all its citizens,” stressed the communiqué signed by representatives of the three movements.

The opposition coalition also vowed establish a peaceful and stable democratic state that is based on the rule of law, further stressing that no military solution can achieve a lasting peace.

In September 2018, South Sudan’s conflicting parties signed a final peace deal in Addis Ababa after negotiations brokered by the Sudanese government and mandated by the regional bloc (IGAD).

The civil war in South Sudan has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced over two million since its outbreak in December 2013.

(ST)