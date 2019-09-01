 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 1 September 2019

South Sudanese opposition movements unite to end civil war

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

August 31, 2019 (HAGUE) – A group of South Sudanese opposition movements have resolved to unite with the objective of ending the civil war by achieving a “just and genuine” peace in South Sudan.

JPEG - 26.3 kb
United South Sudan Opposition Movements representatives pose after a meeting in Netherlands on Aug 30, 2019 (courtesy photo)

The resolution emerged at the end of a two-day conference three opposition movements held at The Hague in The Netherlands from August 29-30.

The symposium, which was held under the theme, “Launching the New Vision of Hope and Transformation in South Sudan”, was attended by South Sudan National Democratic Alliance (SSNDA), the Real Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (R- SPLM) and the South Sudan United Front/Army (SSUF/A).

The group, in a communique extended to Sudan Tribune, said the conference agreed to form a leadership council comprising of leaders of SSNDA, R-SPLM and SSUF/A to coordinate their efforts.

“Furthermore, the movements that participated in the conference agreed to a joint Declaration of Principles that charts a new vision and hope for South Sudan, in order to rescue the country from collapse and fragmentation,” it reads in part.

The group, under “United South Sudanese Opposition Movements” also committed to end the suffering of the people of South Sudan.

“In addition, they highlighted the need to build a new South Sudan with a national identity that embraces its rich ethnic diversity, and is responsive to the needs and views of all its citizens,” stressed the communiqué signed by representatives of the three movements.

The opposition coalition also vowed establish a peaceful and stable democratic state that is based on the rule of law, further stressing that no military solution can achieve a lasting peace.

In September 2018, South Sudan’s conflicting parties signed a final peace deal in Addis Ababa after negotiations brokered by the Sudanese government and mandated by the regional bloc (IGAD).

The civil war in South Sudan has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced over two million since its outbreak in December 2013.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 1 September 05:01, by South South

    - Shit, NAS leader General Thomas Cirillo (Bari)
    - Pagan Amum (Chollo)
    - Oyai Deng Ajak ( Chollo)
    - Ajawin (Chollo)

    Two tiny tribes of South Sudan are talking shit, no more.

    repondre message

    • 1 September 05:21, by Khent

      South Sudan

      Your response is a perfect distillation of the root causes of this needless and terribly destructive war. You’re clearly associating tribal size (quantity) with value (quality) when the Dinka have utterly failed to demonstrate the association between the two. South Sudan has been ’managed’ (ROFL!) by the Dinka for 15 years, so...

      repondre message

      • 1 September 05:39, by South South

        Khent,

        Don’t talk to me like a child. I have to have a tribe first in South Sudan in order to be South Sudanese, and I have to love my tribe very, anything other than that is fake and stupid. I hope you get my point. NAS is shit with Thomas who stole SPLA monkey. Pagan Amum stole $60 millions from SPLM

        repondre message

        • 1 September 10:09, by jubaone

          South South
          Bragging about tribal numbers only reinforces my earlier assertion; jienges could be numerically large, but haven’t brought anything in terms of intellectual, socio-conomic and cultural value addition to SS. Jiengestans are so backwards in terms of development and one wonders why such numbers dont feature in improved lives even without war. A large worthless population. Fact.

          repondre message

          • 1 September 12:06, by South South

            jubaone,
            You are making empty noises again for nothing. South Sudan is under controlled. NAS is shit, no more.

            repondre message

            • 1 September 12:28, by jubaone

              South South
              Who cares whether you shout or hang yourself. Your life has no value to me or us as Equatorians. NAS and Thomas Cirillo are here to stay. He survived the jellaba, who are you jienge misfit to be afraid of? A baboon. You got the "balls" go get him, coward. Don’t hide and let others do it for you MTN.

              repondre message

      • 1 September 05:51, by Khent

        And I really should point out to you that the Bari are just a subset of the Karo people - a large population that essentially has all of Central Equatoria to itself. You’re free to consider a population with over a million people to be ’tiny’, and people are free to dismiss you as both ignorant and arrogant

        repondre message

        • 1 September 06:10, by Khent

          And as for your protest - your charge that I’m treating you like a child... well, you should bloody well stop acting like one! Let’s take your figures at face value and regard them as an indictment on Pagan and Cirillo... Where is the rest of the figure -> the $20 billion we can’t account for?

          repondre message

          • 1 September 06:16, by Khent

            Who should we also point our fingers at next? What do we make of reports that money was stolen from your President’s office? Is Salva just innocent, stupid and incompetant? Or is he part of the same corrupt, murderous criminal syndicate as Pagan and Cirillo?

            repondre message

    • 1 September 06:52, by Games

      War or political resolutions has nothing to do with with
      big population. Furthermore, Cholio are the third biggest tribe in the country behind Nuer and Bari are also over or close to Million in the region. These two tribe have significant roles in the country’s political solution.

      repondre message

      • 1 September 07:20, by Khent

        Game

        Why is it that after correcting one person for making idiotic and patently false statements... I have to invariably correct another person almost immediately? Are you implying that the three [3] largest tribes in the ’Country’ are Nuer, Bari and Chollo? When did the Nuer supplant the Dinka to become the largest tribe?

        repondre message

      • 1 September 08:40, by Anthony

        Games

        the shilluk aren’t the 3rd largest ethnic group. They’re just 381,000 according to wikipedia. They’re the 5th largest. The azande are the 3rd largest after the nuer and dinka(who combined are about 8 million people i think)

        repondre message

    • 1 September 10:23, by jubaone

      South South
      Oh yes we’re Bari and have NEVER fled to jiengelands to seek shelter, food or refuge. We’re not innately conditioned to vagrancy as you do. How worthless must you jienges be, not to have developed your states despite the looted billion $ and in the absence of war. Your jiengelands have literally "emptied" for the unfortunate, sick, old and dying while the youth engage in cow rustling

      repondre message

    • 1 September 10:32, by jubaone

      South South
      Oh yes, each ethnic group in SS must get back to their ancestral lands. Who gives a fuck about SS anyway? I don’t believe in a country called SS cuz it’s a worthless assemblage of completely different people compelled together in this geographical space. In the end SS will disintergrate it’s just when! Only Kokora. We Equatorians can’t be held hostages by recalcitrants and savages.

      repondre message

    • 1 September 13:34, by jubaone

      NAS should quit this bogus alliance of non-Equatorians who think they can use Equatorians as their donkeys. Equatorians dont need any of them at all. Equatorians spearheaded Anyanya 1, Equatorians fed,nurtured and helped SPLA/M at its darkest hour, Equatorians voted overwhelmingly for separation, Equatoria is the ONLY good face of SS. To hell with the rest. We can do it alone.

      repondre message

    • 1 September 13:45, by jubaone

      South South
      Jiengestans would be hosting and feeding all SS fleeing their regions from war. Funny that it’s the tiny tribes hosting and feeding the "giant toddlers" who cant do anything for themselves than fighting, killing and idling like lazy fools. It takes 5 mins to teach a jienge savage how to use a gun and cause immense destruction, but it takes him 50 years to use a pen to develop himself

      repondre message

  • 1 September 06:57, by Games

    South South
    So if the number is significant in the country, why Salva Kiir is relying on M7 for help, while he indeed has Dinka which is 99.99% in the country population?

    repondre message

    • 1 September 07:29, by Khent

      Game

      How many times must it be pointed out to you that the moron (Salva Kiir) allowed Bashir’s Nuer militiamen to account for 70-75% of the army when the war broke out in 2013? The Nuer came to dominate the army after they returned in 2006. Were I in Salva’s place, I would have allowed the Nuer to account for 18% of the army — a figure in keeping with their population.

      repondre message

      • 1 September 07:43, by Khent

        I would have mandated that the military is to be constituted (in equal part) by all three [3] Regions. Suppose we required 100, 000 troops... well, each region would provide 33, 000, and this very matrix would be applied to the counties of the respective regions; each county would provide an equal number of troops for the 33, 000 required from each Region.

        repondre message

        • 1 September 07:57, by Games

          Khent
          You have got me wrong, I stately clear that the Dinka are 99.99% in the country population but I don’t know of what you wants me restate on that.
          Back to your bulshits usual argument. Salva Kiir and many Dinka are so scarcely fighting Dr. Riek alone and they will never manage in millions years to faces Machar and his groups by themselves. M7 is getting 1.7millions monthly salary for just to

          repondre message

          • 1 September 07:58, by Games

            Cont---to protect Salva Kiir

            repondre message

            • 1 September 12:49, by Kush Natives

              Games,
              I always take some time to complete understand point. But, it’s always turn out that you never make any sense. I don’t know if you always jumped on to keyboard when you’re completely drunk or you must brainy retarded. I wouldn’t believe that you could still talk of Riek at this point. What power have ever Riek had? Where he’s right now, if I may ask you? In fact, Riek Machar is held as-

              repondre message

              • 1 September 13:02, by Kush Natives

                - cont. A prisoner of war in foreign countries, so what’s Riek’s victory here? Misleading Nuer is what failing Nuer in and out. There’s no any single Ugandan army in Upper Nile region since day one up-to the present time. It was not you’re option to leave Malakal,Bor, Bentiu and Fagak. There was no loa for you by then rather than quitting those areas for good.

                repondre message

          • 1 September 08:05, by Khent

            Game

            I am shocked and appalled that you were using a straw man argument when you made use of that 99% figure. ROFL! Do you even know what a straw man argument is? So the SAF, PDF and the Baggara Arabs were all Nuer when you allied with them to fight the Dinka in the 90s? That’s a straw man argument of my own. Do you want to play this game?

            repondre message

            • 1 September 08:10, by Khent

              Do you think we forgot your alliance (slavery) with Khartoum? Did you come alone when you fought us after 91? Why were you defeated in the 90s when you had the entire SAF, PDF, the Murahaleen and most of South Sudan’s tribes on your side? You were lucky in 2013 because that moron (Salva) allowed you to come back in 2006 and account for 70-75% of the army...

              repondre message

              • 1 September 08:15, by Khent

                The Dinka & Nuer are the reason South Sudan cannot develop; you’re both incredibly cruel, myopic and brain-dead. You’re both guilty of being traitors in different ways. The Dinka are now the biggest traitors and you were the biggest traitors in the 90s. We sold out South Sudan to Uganda and North Sudan and you sold out in the 90s.

                repondre message

  • 1 September 07:57, by Eastern

    South South,

    Rwanda with its small population is already making some strides ahead of other countries after refocusing its resources following the 1994 genocide - fanned by TRIBAL GLORIFICATION. The vulnerability of the Dinka tribe to both natural and man-made socks gives it NO ADVANTAGE at all...!

    repondre message

    • 1 September 12:01, by South South

      Eastern,

      You were sleeping or what? Rwanda is good in one place only, the capital, the rest of the country is struggling like any other countries in Africa, next.

      repondre message

      • 1 September 16:16, by Eastern

        South South,

        Eastern does not sleep....If people like me ever slept even for an hour, those who continue spreading falsehood based on medieval era-like reasoning would have run South Sudan aground! Such should be treated worst than a truant child...!

        repondre message

  • 1 September 08:10, by Eastern

    Khent,

    Thanks once again for object objective and factual.

    South South can continue to move that slippery path which he so obstinately cannot be dessuaded from taking.....!

    repondre message

  • 1 September 17:49, by Theallseeingeye

    Dinka, nuer, equatoria bullshit. Let’s just keep this drum of war beating as long as possible and we shall figure out the solution later, good enough Malong has started his already.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Problems facing South Sudan must be told 2019-08-25 22:50:20 By Dak Buoth The issues pertaining to our country have always been emotive for they are things to do with war. Over the last seven or so years, South Sudan has dominated the international (...)

Sudan’s Constitutional Declaration was reduced to absurdity 2019-08-13 20:31:25 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman After paying tributes to the martyrs and hoping healing for wounded and offer sincere greetings to the rebellious Sudanese people who are inevitably victorious, having (...)

Options and opportunities for SPLM-N al-Hilu to join Sudan’s transition 2019-08-13 20:06:06 By Ibrahim B. Musa Despite the initial signing of the political on July, 17th, 2019 and constitutional declaration on August 4th, 2019, as well as the previous exhausting efforts made in (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)

Joseph Malwal Dong joined the SPLM/A -IO 2019-04-02 08:35:02 SPLM/A (IO) Press Release 1/4/2019 On Hon. Joseph Malwal Dong Joined the SPLM/A (IO) The leadership of the SPLM/A (IO) would like to seize this precious opportunity to announce to members and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.