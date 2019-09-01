Hamdok again delays announcement of Sudan’s transitional cabinet



August 31, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok has again delayed the announcement of the transitional cabinet as he held a meeting late on Saturday with the ruling coalition Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC).

Initially, the government had to be announced on 28 August and hold its first meeting on the 1st of September.

Nonetheless, on that day, Hamdok agreed with the FFC to delay the formation of his government for 48 hours after expressing some reservations over some nominees and pointed to women under-representation.

But, on Saturday 31 August, the government was not announced as expected. Instead, he held another meeting with the FFC leader to discuss again the list of nominees.

Until late during the night, neither the prime minister nor the FFC leaders made any statement about the outcome of the meeting.

On the other hand, there were conflicting comments about the reasons for the meeting from the FFC officials who all preferred to speak under the cover of anonymity.

They all agree that the meeting would discuss the formation of the government and ways to coordinate the relationship between the coalition and the cabinet.

However, it is clear that they still had to finalize some issues before to announce the government, while Sudanese continue to follow the matter with anxiety and dismay.

Hamdok says he needs to form a government of qualified and harmonious team.

The National Umma Party Sadiq al-Mahdi Wednesday said that Hamdok was free to choose his minister and expressed his support for him.

"Some of our colleagues are looking forward to a quota in the composition of the cabinet. This is unacceptable, and we promised the prime minister that he is free to choose his ministers and to control their work," said the former prime minister.

(ST)