 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 1 September 2019

Qatar sends disaster relief aid to flood-affected Sudanese

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

A joint Sudanese and Qatari team assesses the damages caused by the rising levels of Nile River water in Khartoum North on 24 August 2019 (QRCS) photo)

August 31, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Qatar Fund For Development is sending $5m disaster relief aid to support flood victims in Sudan, said a statement released on Saturday.

The first batch of Qatar’s humanitarian assistance arrived at Khartoum airport on Saturday, as part of an airlift aimed at easing the suffering of flood-affected Sudanese in several areas.

Mohamed Fadlallah Siraj, Sudan’s Deputy Commissioner-General for Humanitarian Aid, said that the convoy contained 65 tons of shelter materials, nutritional materials, spraying equipment and medicines.

Seraj also praised the role of Qatar in helping the flood victims in the country and thanked the government and people of Qatar for providing this assistance.

In addition to the 65 tons, the Qatar Fund directed humanitarian and relief institutions in Khartoum "to provide emergency assistance from food baskets and support to water and sanitation sector;" according to a statement released in Doha.

Besides, "medical teams will also provide urgent health care to those affected by the floods," the Fund said.

Some 62 people died as a result of the heavy rains that hit the 15 Sudanese states.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Problems facing South Sudan must be told 2019-08-25 22:50:20 By Dak Buoth The issues pertaining to our country have always been emotive for they are things to do with war. Over the last seven or so years, South Sudan has dominated the international (...)

Sudan’s Constitutional Declaration was reduced to absurdity 2019-08-13 20:31:25 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman After paying tributes to the martyrs and hoping healing for wounded and offer sincere greetings to the rebellious Sudanese people who are inevitably victorious, having (...)

Options and opportunities for SPLM-N al-Hilu to join Sudan’s transition 2019-08-13 20:06:06 By Ibrahim B. Musa Despite the initial signing of the political on July, 17th, 2019 and constitutional declaration on August 4th, 2019, as well as the previous exhausting efforts made in (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)

Joseph Malwal Dong joined the SPLM/A -IO 2019-04-02 08:35:02 SPLM/A (IO) Press Release 1/4/2019 On Hon. Joseph Malwal Dong Joined the SPLM/A (IO) The leadership of the SPLM/A (IO) would like to seize this precious opportunity to announce to members and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.