S. Sudan bishops praise Sudan's power-sharing agreement

September 1, 2019 (JUBA) - Catholic bishops in South Sudan have praised the power-sharing deal reached in neighbouring Sudan, nearly four months after the Sudanese President, Omar al-Bashir was ousted from power.

JPEG - 41.8 kb
A group of Bishops in Juba (ST/file)

Last month, Sudan’s ruling generals and protest leaders signed a constitutional declaration, paving the way for a transition to civilian rule after over seven months of demonstrations and violence.

“Our hearts went out for Sudan during the period under which the country was facing the turmoil. Actually we are still Sudanese; we share the common border; our history is intertwined; our behaviour is the same; ours is a scenario of two countries with one system,” partly read an August 23 statement issued by the bishops.

“We still have thousands of refugees from South Sudan living in Sudan. The conflict in Sudan really hit us at home,” it added.

The religious leaders, in the statement, urged the military and civilian leaders to work together and prepare people for the next election.

Under the agreement, signed in the capital Khartoum, a joint civilian-military ruling body will oversee the formation of a civilian government and parliament to govern for a three-year transition period.

The declaration was the result of fraught negotiations between the leaders of mass protests, which erupted in December against the three-decade rule of al-Bashir and the generals who ousted him in April.

Meanwhile, Human Rights Watch (HRW) urged Sudan’s new transitional government to take concrete steps to ensure accountability for past rights abuses, including the attacks on protesters.

“As Sudan’s leaders embark on long-overdue critical reforms, they should ensure justice to fulfill the promise for a transition to a state based on human rights and rule of law,” HRW said in a statement.

“To ensure progress, they should set goals and benchmarks, including for accountability for serious abuses, just as the protesters demanded,” it added.

Since 1993, Sudan has been on the United States list over its alleged support of Islamist militants.

(ST)

  • 2 September 12:04, by Eastern

    The bishops should be worried Masquerader in J1, as he’s stuck to his guns...With key issues on the South Sudanese political field remaining unresolved, tents can be flown into the country from China, Kameroun, etc but AU would still need funding from the Khawaja to move things forward - mostly at their dictates, unfortunately.....

    repondre message

    • 2 September 12:37, by South South

      Eastern,

      We know the country called "Cameroon", but "Kameroun" is a country of Karo. Peace is real in South Sudan, we are funding it, not Khawaja.

      repondre message

      • 2 September 13:34, by The Rhino

        South South,

        A disgusting moron like yourself should be more worried about his hometown Abyei,not South Sudan.You are just a stinky vagrant& thief with big mouth barking far away from your luak,thats all.Juba is for KARO people,Equatoria belongs to Equatorians with their different tribes.NAS is here to guarantee that everyone goes back to his ancestral territory.Go home ya MTN savage!

        repondre message

        • 2 September 13:54, by The Rhino

          Eastern,

          AU,drought company IGAD or any other African organization,these are incapable of solving African problems.They are worthless!These African leaders are totally confused,traumatized and are in fact good for nothing.History tells it all..genocides in Rwanda,Darfur,crises in Somalia,South Sudan and the massive number of refugees dying in the Mediterranean Sea..disgusting!They are useless!

          repondre message

        • 2 September 14:11, by South South

          The Rhino,

          I have very a little time for you as you are my big coward. I can do anything I want in your village let alone South Sudan as a country. I am sitting in Juba, while you are in USA. You MUST listen to me if you want to come back to South Sudan, monkey.

          repondre message

      • 2 September 18:09, by Eastern

        South South,

        Get stuck with your Cameroon or Cameroun....The issues at hand are certainly too big and complex for types - the real Kameroun still exists in Afrika not what you think you know.

        That diversion aside, Kiir can niot eat his cake and have it as you will soon see how events will unfold..!

        repondre message

        • 2 September 18:59, by South South

          Eastern,

          I know you have a little problem with your education. You are in USA and you should be teaching us good English, but that’s not what we are seeing. Peace in South Sudan has been cemented and it will last forever, whether you like or dislike it. Majority of our people in South Sudan are with government, tiny group of Karo will not change anything.

          repondre message

Comment on this article



