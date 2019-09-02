 
 
 
AU airlifts tents to support cantonment process in S. Sudan

September 1, 2019 (JUBA) – The African Union (AU) on Wednesday last week airlifted 640 multipurpose tents donated by Cameroon to be distributed in the 35 cantonment sites across South Sudan.

JPEG - 99.6 kb
The Joint Military Ceasefire Commission (JMCC) deputy chair, Maj. Gen Majier Deng Kur at the cantonment site (JMEC photo)

The tents will be accompanied by a separate shipment of two generators.

“I would like to express thanks for this donation sent to us from Cameroon,” said Major Gen. Majier Deng Kur, a member of the National Pre-Transitional Committee.

“This is a great push and I think we will be able to start cantonment soon,” he added.

The tents, the UN mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) reported, will be used to bolster the various sites by expanding their capacity to assemble, screen, and mobilize soldiers who will be deployed in future unified fighting forces.

“This is a key component in achieving a revitalized peace agreement,” said AU’s Amadou Ceesay.

“We were not able to do so this past May because the security sector was lagging behind. That is why the African Union Commission deemed it necessary to provide some in-kind support so that unified forces can be trained in anticipation of the formation of a revised government on November 12,” he added.

Mbalati Mlungisi, the chargé d’affaires at the South African embassy and also a member of the AU’s C5 working group tasked with overseeing the implementation of the peace agreement in South Sudan said arrival of the items was very timely.

“We encourage everyone to contribute what they can so that the next steps may be carried out without delay,” he stressed.

Other AU member countries such as South Africa, Nigeria, and Egypt have reportedly pledged to provide essential items to South Sudan.

In September last year, the South Sudanese arch-foes signed a revitalized peace agreement, aimed at ending the devastating civil war that killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.

The parties agreed to commence cantonment of the opposition forces in 25 sites while government forces will be cantoned in 10 main barracks spread out in the country, with at least one for each phase.

South Sudan descended into civil war in mid-December 2013 and the ongoing conflict has created one of the fastest-growing refugee crises in the world.

(ST)

  • 2 September 11:35, by South South

    Great, great, great news for our country. Peace is coming. Some people are still hiding in refugee camps with guns:
    "The police in Uganda arrested four South Sudanese refugees after a search for guns conducted in Adjumani district last week, a South Sudanese religious leader has disclosed.
    Speaking to Radio Tamazuj on Sunday, Fr. Martin Vuni said the four were arrested after police found South Sud

    repondre message

    • 2 September 11:38, by South South

      Now, we know who these refugees arrested:
      "He identified those arrested as Lagu Isaac Jabakana, Alimas Francis, Gama Joseph and Arapa Paul El-Moi.
      “A motorbike without a license, boots and a South Sudanese army uniform were found in the house of Lagu Jabakana"

      repondre message

      • 2 September 11:47, by Eastern

        South South,

        Move slowly and carefully, if you have already qualified those arrested in Uganda as REFUGEES, then you are simply chasing the wind as they won’t be deported to Juba the way Dak, Idri and Dong were...Things are moving differntly. As I write this, shuttle diplomacy is in high gear - remember those ’arrested’ are ALL Equatorians and sons of the soil!

        repondre message

        • 2 September 12:31, by South South

          Eastern,

          Stop beating the bushes. These 4 men are members of NAS who entered into Uganda with guns. They are not refugees. The laws of land in Uganda prohibit refugees to own guns, but these 4 monkeys cannot understand that. I will not cry if Uganda hand them over to Juba, monkeys.

          repondre message

          • 2 September 16:26, by The Rhino

            South South,

            You are clearly desperate.Those young men arrested by the Ugandan police are not NAS combatants in anyway.They are innocent Equatorians conspired upon by the local authorities.The uniforms found in their houses belong to their relatives who lost their lives on frontline.I told you people,the reason why Kiir recently ran to Museveni was b’cos he and tribal JCE were totally scared.....

            repondre message

            • 2 September 16:36, by The Rhino

              South South,

              ..of the increasing professional armed resistance across Equatoria.Not only NAS is fighting the tribal Dinka regime, every citizen in South Sudan apart from savage vagrants(jienge) abhor and hate them and their rotten gov’t system to the core.Now fucking jienges are resorting to harassing innocent refugees in camps, pathetic!Dinka tribal forces should instate face the real warriors..

              repondre message

              • 2 September 16:37, by The Rhino

                South South,

                ..on the ground,not refugees in camps, cowards!

                repondre message

            • 2 September 18:50, by South South

              The Rhino

              ".The uniforms found in their houses belong to their relatives who lost their lives on frontline"

              About the guns they have? Who own them? AK-47, who own them? Monkey.

              repondre message

    • 2 September 12:44, by jubaone

      Just airlift some "nyamnyam" even without tents and you’ll see droves of starving jienges rushing in for free food. Give them hoes and farm implements, they wont come. Just like baboons waiting to scrounge a cultivated maize 🌽 field.

      repondre message

      • 2 September 18:27, by Pakuai

        Mr. South South,
        Where do you think ’Cameroon would get the tents from?’ to give South Sudan? Nowhere chap. Do you know the so-called ’ANGLO-Cameroonians vs Francophone-Cameroonians, chap?’. We killed most of these vermin, former (Caribbeans slaves) from the Caribbeans, the UK, the UK, the Bantuses (here in Kenya, Abeshas (so-called ethiopia), West Africa, Southern Africa, and other countries>>>

        repondre message

        • 2 September 18:34, by Pakuai

          Mr. South South chap. Our enemies thought they would ’resettle their mercenaries’ here in South Sudan and their Northern Sudan on the *disguises and the intrigues’ of their so-called *UN, NGOs and their so-called ONE WORLD ORDER GOVERNMENT*, the so-called government without *borders’ losers. Where is Mr. Barack Hussein Obama, Uhuru Kernyatta, Raila Odinga, Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete,>>>

          repondre message

Comment on this article



