NUP calls to observe nomination criteria for Sudan’s interim cabinet



September 1, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The National Umma Party (NUP) has regretted that standards and methodology on the nominations for the transitional cabinet have not been strictly followed.

The Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok has delayed for the second time the formation of his cabinet as he rejected the nominees for five ministerial posts picked by the ruling coalition Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) and proposed his own candidates asking to endorse them.

"We regret that the agreed methodology and criteria are not observed. The nominations list presented to the Prime Minister by the nomination committee showed a repeat of the same approach of non-compliance with the criteria agreed for selection of candidates," said the NUP deputy chairman Fadlallah Burma Nasser in a press release on Sunday.

NUP leader Sadiq al-Mahdi recently said they reject the introduction of a quota system for the formation of the transitional government and vowed to support the prime minister against the intrusion of some leftists groups of FFC.

Nasser stressed that the nominations did not consider diversity, positive discrimination, and balanced representation of the regions as required the comprehensive and sustainable peace before to add “The assessments have shown that some candidates lacked the basic qualifications and experience required to fill the positions.”

The statement which was issued hours before a meeting for the FFC leadership council and the nomination committee to discuss Hamdok’s five candidates echoes his demand to rectify women under-representation by appointing a former female diplomat as foreign minister and appoint a minister from the Nuba Mountains for the federal government post.

Meanwhile, the FFC stated on Sunday saying they held a "constructive" meeting with the prime minister on the nominees they made and ways to select the best candidates to achieve the goals of December Revolution.

"Discussions will continue to enable the Prime Minister to form the government as soon as possible and in the best formula that meets the standards that are consistent with aspirations of Sudanese people and their glorious revolution." the FFC further said.

The prime minister is expected to announce his government on Monday evening or Tuesday.

