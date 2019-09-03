September 2, 2019 (JUBA) - South Sudan has welcomed the recent delivery of essential tents by the African Union Peace and Security Commission (AUPSC) to help expedite the cantonment of forces.

The Joint Military Ceasefire Commission (JMCC) deputy chair, Maj. Gen Majier Deng Kur at the cantonment site (JMEC photo)

The foreign affairs ministry, in a statement, lauded the AU’s support, saying it will speed up the delayed cantonment of government and rebel forces ahead of the formation of the new unity government.

Last week, South Sudan received a shipment of 640 multipurpose tents to be distributed to 35 cantonment sites across the country.

"The ministry of foreign affairs would like to welcome, recognize and extend its appreciation to the AUPSC for its fundamental support which is a positive realization as was promised during the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) council of ministers meeting held in Juba on May 8, 2019, and Addis Ababa on Aug.21 respectively," partly reads the foreign ministry’s statement.

The development will expedite the process of cantonment, security arrangement and implementation of the revitalized peace agreement signed in Addis Ababa in September 2018, it stressed.

Meanwhile, the foreign ministry said South Sudan government has been providing the required resources and support to the National Pre-Transitional Committee (NPTC), the entity tasked with overseeing the peace implementation process in the world’s youngest nation.

"The ministry of foreign affairs encourages regional and international partners and friends of South Sudan to give priority to the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement," it noted.

Other AU member countries such as South Africa, Nigeria, and Egypt have reportedly pledged to provide essential items to South Sudan.

In September last year, the South Sudanese arch-foes signed a revitalized peace agreement, aimed at ending the devastating civil war that killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.

The parties agreed to commence cantonment of the opposition forces in 25 sites while government forces will be cantoned in 10 main barracks spread out in the country, with at least one for each phase.

South Sudan descended into civil war in mid-December 2013 and the ongoing conflict has created one of the fastest-growing refugee crises in the world.

(ST)