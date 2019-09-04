MBZ invites Handok to visit UAE

September 3, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed invited Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok to visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to discuss issues of common interest, Sudan news agency (SUNA) reported on Tuesday.

The invitation was delivered by The UAE’s Ambassador to Sudan Hamad bin Mohammed al-Junaibi.

According to the official news agency the prime minister met with UAE ambassador to Khartoum, where the latter handed over a written message from Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince inviting Hamdok to visit the UAE to exchange views and discuss the common interests between the two countries.

On August 22, Hamdok was sworn in as a prime minister during the 39-month transitional period, ending with elections.

The UAE and Saudi Arabia pledged $3 billion in financial and material support to Sudan last April.

The UAE which has been waging war against Islamist groups had limited relations with The former Islamist regime despite Sudan’s participation in the Saudi-led coalition to fight the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.

(ST)