Sudan’s PM to officiate over Kiir, Machar meeting: official

September 3, 2019 (JUBA) – Sudan’s Prime Minister, Abdalla Hamdok is expected to officiate the face-to-face meeting between South Sudan President Salva Kiir and his rival Riek Machar, an official said Tuesday.

JPEG - 83 kb
SPLM-IO leader Machar and President Kiir ink the goevrance agreement in Khartoum on 5 August 2018 (Photo Ugandan Presidency)

“Now there is a move from Sudanese government for the meeting between the opposition leader Riek Machar and President Salva Kiir in Juba with the supervision of the new Sudan Prime Minister who will come with Dr Machar,” Agok Makur, a member of the armed opposition faction (SPLM-IO) told reporters in Juba.

He did not, however, disclose when the long-awaited meeting would take place.

Last month, the regional bloc (IGAD) convened a consultative meeting in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia for South Sudan’s peace parties to discuss the security arrangement and the number of states.

The meeting also deliberated on the implementation of South Sudan’s peace deal and made recommendations on way forward.

South Sudan descended into civil war in late 2013 when President Kiir accused his former deputy Machar of attempting a coup. The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.

In September 2018, South Sudan’s conflicting parties signed a final peace deal in Addis Ababa after negotiations brokered by the Sudanese government and mandated by the regional bloc (IGAD).

In May, the South Sudanese rival parties agreed on a six-month extension to implement next steps in the fragile peace agreement. The latest extension came after the main opposition group threatened to boycott formation of a unity government on May 12.

(ST)

  • 4 September 10:49, by Eastern

    Dr. Machar as an individual is FINISHED: he was chased out of Juba like a chicken thief, nearly killed in the process and was evacuated yo Khartoum and later imprisoned in Msanzi-land - SPLA-IO thrived during that period.

    The IGAD region laid a scheme that saw Dr. Machar confined to Khartoum like a leper confined to Agok west of Wau town, still SPLA-IO thrived! Dr. Machar will be CARTED to Juba..

    repondre message

    • 4 September 11:29, by South South

      Eastern,

      Damn it!!! you again used the language of talking monkeys " Karoyoo" "nearly killed in the process and was evacuated yo Khartoum and later imprisoned in Msanzi-land - SPLA-IO thrived during that period."

      You said "evacuated yo Khartoum", yes, Karoyoo, language of talking monkeys.

      repondre message

      • 4 September 12:03, by Eastern

        South South,

        Oh yes, that’s exactly how you are: petty and douchey.....!

        I am more than happy that you are learning, albeit painfully. Great that you are following. In any forum, it’s always good to have douchey folks like you to spice things up.

        repondre message

      • 4 September 13:49, by jubaone

        South South
        Ya jienge, give your valid points instead of dwelling on trivial issues like grammatical errors they don’t make you any intelligent at all. You still remain the wild baboon 🙉 that tries to be human but can’t stand upright too long. You better go back to luakland instead of hiding in Kenya as a "food refugee" awaiting free nyamnyam.

        repondre message

  • 4 September 10:53, by Eastern

    The Useful Idiot turned down the idea of meeting Dr. Machar outside South Sudan as dictated to him by Museveni.

    Dr. Machar will be CARTED OFF to Juba to meet Kiir over a cup of tea and later return to Khartoum with the status quo being maintained. The 32 tribal states will be maintained. So it’s time SPLA-IO saw the difference between Dr. Machar and the organisation...

    repondre message

  • 4 September 10:56, by Eastern

    A LOT need to be DONE instead of wishing, meeting, etc when the political will is entirely lacking...!

    When you have an Idiot who is still useful to those who still see value in him, then get prepared for a long haul....

    repondre message

  • 4 September 10:58, by Eastern

    I thank Nhialic for endowing South Sudan with folks like Michael Makuei, Elia Lumoro, etc....

    Elia Lumoro is by no means the only senior politician who has mislaid his moral compass just to ensure his bread is well buttered...!

    repondre message

    • 4 September 11:41, by Malakal county Simon

      I just hope both leaders will have a spirit of love and forgiveness to overcome their differences.... Our populations have stated clearly in the past and currently, that they are tired of war, can our greedy politicians hear them?? This is the question lingering around their minds now as the so called Revitalised peace heading to uncertain direction!!

      repondre message

      • 4 September 12:09, by Eastern

        Malakal county Simon,

        The sooner you and like-minded discard that thinking South Sudan would be in peace. The country is MORE THAN Kiir and Machar so peace and stability SHOULD NOT BE PEGGED on their showing love and forgiveness. South Sudan is not for your so-called greedy politicians - it’s for you and me. As an indivdual do something!

        repondre message

        • 4 September 14:35, by The Rhino

          Eastern,

          Excellent point!South Sudan is more than just Kiir and Machar.People who still believe that idiot Kiir or Machar would somehow bring peace to South Sudan are totally naive,dumb and foolish.Status quo sucks!We fervently urge our Equatorian IO fighters to decamp and join their brothers NAS warriors and restore order in Equatoria,this is the only way forward!We must clean up Equatoria and..

          repondre message

          • 4 September 14:43, by The Rhino

            Eastern,

            ..bring back all our people to their ancestral mother territories.Real Nuer fighters must also start rethinking for alternatives and not just blindly follow Machar till total death.Equatorians must first deal with their issues,done!

            repondre message

        • 4 September 14:40, by Malakal county Simon

          Eastern,

          Our populations are for peace and I sincerely stand with them seeking the lasting peace to prevail because they are the ones paying the heavy price of consequence of this senseless war we are in today!!

          repondre message

          • 4 September 14:50, by Malakal county Simon

            Cont...

            Its indeed true that our beloved nation South Sudan, is bigger than any individual not just Dr Machar or Salva Kiir.. But for the meantime, they are powerful and if we need them to involve in any peace initiative to yield fruit.. Remember, they have followers, if we decided to exclude any one of them, the insecurity will continues.. Waste of time right?? They must be on board!!

            repondre message

            • 4 September 14:59, by jubaone

              Malakal Simon,
              Dr. Riek cant work under a "useful idiot", the Kiirminal doesnt like to work with intelligent Riek. That is the issue. If the Pope could kiss the feet of both men and could not move them to compassion and reason, what will a jellaba "Hamdok" attain? Nothing. Let us be ready for a long, long, long war till SS completely breaks up.

              repondre message

          • 4 September 14:55, by The Rhino

            Malakal county Simon,

            Wake up man!We all want peace in South Sudan,thats why we fight for it.The real lasting and genuine peace,one which will only come after root causes of conflicts are properly addressed and solved.Our population is suffering b’cos stupid tribal motherfuckers like Kiir and his JCE betrayed us.You don’t beg peace from such people, you kill them and take your PEACE,full stop!

            repondre message

Comment on this article



