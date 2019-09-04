Germany’s Merkel congratulates Sudan’s Hamdok

September 4, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel congratulated Abdella Hamdok on his appointment as the Prime Minister of the Transitional Government in Sudan and pledged to support his efforts to achieve peace and democratic reforms.
- Angela Merkel
The congratulatory message was released on Tuesday, while the German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas was meeting Sudanese officials to discuss ways to enhance bilateral relations.
"I would like to congratulate you on taking office. You take over the government affairs in a momentous time for Sudan," said Merkel.
Also, she said impressed by the courage of Sudanese who peacefully defied repression and violence and wished him success in his mission to lead the country to a peaceful and democratic future.
"Germany will be at your side as a reliable partner when it comes to ensuring peace and development in your country, but also in the entire region," she further stressed.
Merkel further encouraged Hamdok to work tirelessly to bring peace in the country and to reconcile all the Sudanese.
"Only in a peaceful environment (you) can succeed in continuing on the path of democratization and in giving your compatriots a happy future".
Germany sought during the past years to support the African Union efforts to end the armed conflicts in Sudan. Besides backing financially the mediation team of Thabo Mbeki, Berlin facilitated meetings between the government et Darfur armed groups.
Also, Germany covered an important portion of the EU contribution to the budget of UN peacekeeping operations including UNAMID.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Problems facing South Sudan must be told 2019-08-25 22:50:20 By Dak Buoth The issues pertaining to our country have always been emotive for they are things to do with war. Over the last seven or so years, South Sudan has dominated the international (...)
Sudan’s Constitutional Declaration was reduced to absurdity 2019-08-13 20:31:25 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman After paying tributes to the martyrs and hoping healing for wounded and offer sincere greetings to the rebellious Sudanese people who are inevitably victorious, having (...)
Options and opportunities for SPLM-N al-Hilu to join Sudan’s transition 2019-08-13 20:06:06 By Ibrahim B. Musa Despite the initial signing of the political on July, 17th, 2019 and constitutional declaration on August 4th, 2019, as well as the previous exhausting efforts made in (...)
MORE