 
 
 
Wednesday 4 September 2019

Germany’s Merkel congratulates Sudan’s Hamdok

September 4, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel congratulated Abdella Hamdok on his appointment as the Prime Minister of the Transitional Government in Sudan and pledged to support his efforts to achieve peace and democratic reforms.

Angela Merkel

The congratulatory message was released on Tuesday, while the German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas was meeting Sudanese officials to discuss ways to enhance bilateral relations.

"I would like to congratulate you on taking office. You take over the government affairs in a momentous time for Sudan," said Merkel.

Also, she said impressed by the courage of Sudanese who peacefully defied repression and violence and wished him success in his mission to lead the country to a peaceful and democratic future.

"Germany will be at your side as a reliable partner when it comes to ensuring peace and development in your country, but also in the entire region," she further stressed.

Merkel further encouraged Hamdok to work tirelessly to bring peace in the country and to reconcile all the Sudanese.

"Only in a peaceful environment (you) can succeed in continuing on the path of democratization and in giving your compatriots a happy future".

Germany sought during the past years to support the African Union efforts to end the armed conflicts in Sudan. Besides backing financially the mediation team of Thabo Mbeki, Berlin facilitated meetings between the government et Darfur armed groups.

Also, Germany covered an important portion of the EU contribution to the budget of UN peacekeeping operations including UNAMID.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

