

September 4, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) leader Hadi Idris conveyed to President Salva Kiir the readiness of the rebel umbrella to negotiate peace with the transitional government in Khartoum.

On Wednesday, President Kiir addressed a meeting with the leaders of all the Sudanese armed groups including the SPLM-N al-Hilu and the SLFA of al-Taher Hajer before to meet them individually.

In his speech, he congratulated the SRF leaders for the reunification of their two factions and welcomed their readiness for negotiations to end the armed conflicts in Sudan.

In statements to Sudan Tribune after his meeting with the South Sudanese leader, the head of the Revolutionary Front Hadi Idris said he thanked President Salva Kiir for inviting them to Juba giving them the opportunity to unite the Sudanese Revolutionary Front.

"I assured him that we are uniting for peace, not for waging war against Khartoum because the democratic transition will not take place without ending the war," Hadi said.

"We also assured him of our readiness to engage peace talks with Khartoum and to participate in the transitional institutions after the peace agreement as representatives of the marginalized forces," he further said.

According to the Sudanese political leader, President Kiir reiterated his keenness to support peace efforts in Sudan pointing to the historical relations between the two peoples and common interests.

Also, Kiir expressed his happiness with the results achieved in order to proceed to restore peace in the country.

Further, he said Salva Kiir had told him he would formally notify the Sudanese government of the unification of the Revolutionary Front and its readiness to negotiate a peace agreement.

The opposition Beja Congress headed by Osama Said which a member of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front said he discussed with President Kiir ways to achieve a comprehensive peace in Sudan.

According to a statement extended to Sudan Tribune, the leaders of the Beja group called on Kiir to support the establishment of a track for peace in eastern Sudan.

During its meetings in Juba, the SRF factions led by Minni Minnawi and Malik Agar held a series of meetings in Juba, which resulted in unifying the negotiating position of the Darfuri movements, including the Sudan Liberation Forces Alliance (SLFA).

The Revolutionary Front also elected Hadi Idriss, head of the Sudan Liberation Movement - Transitional Council as SRF chairman. Malik Agar was chosen as his deputy and Gibril Ibrahim as secretary-general.

EL FASHER EVENTS

Meanwhile, Hedi Idriss denied the SRF’s involvement in the protests that took place in El Fasher against the leaders of the Forces for Freedom and Change which led to cancel a public meeting they organized to brief North Darfur people about the agreements for the transitional period.

"This is an unfortunate accident and we do not approve the form in which the call for peace was expressed because it does not adhere to our approach (for dialogue with our allies)," he said.

The protesters chanted slogans hostiles for the FFC leaders and throw stones on the podium where they were to speak to a meeting in El Fasher Stadium last Sunday.

There were reports in social media that the supporters of the Revolutionary Front were behind the aggression against the FFC delegation.

