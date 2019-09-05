Macron invites Sudan’s Hamdok to visit France



September 4, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - French President Emmanuel Macron has invited new Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok to visit France within the upcoming weeks.

The invitation was extended to Hamdok personally by the French Ambassador to Sudan Emmanuelle Blatmann during a meeting with him on Wednesday.

"The French ambassador stressed the great interest Paris attaches to the (political) developments in Sudan and the success of its peaceful revolution, stressing the desire of her country to provide all possible support for the new civilian government," said Mohamed Abdallah al-Tom the Director-General of European and American Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

For his part, Hamdok stressed "his readiness to respond to the invitation of the French president at the earliest opportunity, to develop and strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries."

He stressed the role that France can play in support for Sudan, given its international status and political weight as his country counts on the support of international institutions to get the needed funding for his economic programme.

He further said there are several areas for economic cooperation that can be discussed between the two countries in the coming period.

