South Sudan authorities lift ban on Arabic newspaper

September 5, 2019 (JUBA) – Authorities in South Sudan have lifted a ban it earlier imposed on Al-watan, an Arabic daily newspaper.
- A vendor sells newspapers in the South Sudanese capital, Juba (Photo: Al-Jazeera)
The country’s media regulatory body, in a statement, said that the publication had completed the renewal of its operational license.
"The Media Authority has therefore lifted suspension and authorised Al-watan Arabic daily newspaper to resume publications with effect from September 5, 2019,” partly read the statement issued Wednesday.
The newspaper was, in January, barred from covering the political unrest that were taking place in neighbouring Sudan.
Last month, the Arabic daily newspaper’s editor, Michael Christopher was released after spending nearly six weeks in detention.
South Sudan ranks 139 out of 180 countries on the Reporters Without Borders (RSF) 2019 global press freedom index.
From 2014 to 2017, at least 10 journalists were killed in South Sudan, which gained independence in from neighbouring Sudan in 2011.
