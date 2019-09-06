 
 
 
African Union lifts suspension of Sudan’ membership

African Union's PSC meets in Addis Ababa to discuss situation in Sudan on 6 June 2019 (PSC Photo)
September 6, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The African Union has lifted Sudan’s suspension from the regional body after the formation of the civilian government, the regional body said in a statement on Friday.

On 6 June 2019, The African Union suspended Sudan despite a delay it had given to the military junta after a brutal raid on a pro-democracy sit-in in Khartoum that resulted in the death of over a hundred people.

At the time, the AU Peace and Security Council said the suspension would remain until the effective establishment of a Civilian-led Transitional Authority, and tasked the Ethiopian Prime Minister with a mediation to restore democracy in Sudan.

In a meeting held on Friday on the situation in Sudan, the African Union’s Pece and Security Council welcomed the appointment of the Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok and the formation of his cabinet on Thursday 5 September.

The transitional government will lead Sudan for 39 months before to run the first free general elections after the fall of the al-Bashir regime as a result of more than four months of popular protests.

The Sudanese prime minister will work to draw international support to the country which had been ruined by the 30-year rule of the Islamist and pariah regime. Also, his government has to sign a peace agreement with armed groups that waged war against the former regime.

The Council decided "to lift the suspension of the participation of Sudan in the AU’s activities," said a statement extended to Sudan Tribune after the meeting

The statement further called for the lift of economic and financial sanctions on Sudan ", including removing Sudan from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism". It stressed that the removal will " enhance the economic activities of the country and encourage foreign investments".

The 15-member regional body called for the broader international community to support the efforts of the AU to this end.

Also, it called on the AU Member States, the UN and all partners to continue providing their support, including mobilization of financial and humanitarian assistance to Sudan, to rebuild a peaceful Sudan, as well as creating conducive conditions for economic recovery.

In Khartoum, the Sudanese foreign ministry spokesperson issued a statement welcoming the lift of suspension.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses its full satisfaction at the fact that this resolution is favourable to Sudan’s full integration into the (regional and) international community," said the Sudanese foreign ministry.

(ST)

