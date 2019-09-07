Sudan’s rebel groups call to implement confidence-building measures



September 6, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Revolutionary Front (SRF) called on the transitional authority in Sudan to implement confidence-building measures ahead of peace talks.

The call comes 24 hours after the formation of the transitional government and the announcement made by the prime minister about the ongoing consultations to form the Peace Commission which will be tasked with the talks.

The SRF leadership continues its meetings in Juba, the capital of South Sudan, to prepare its negotiating position before engaging in peace talks with the transitional government.

"The leadership of the Revolutionary Front calls upon the Sovereign Council and the Council of Ministers to immediately implement the confidence-building measures as provided in the Constitutional Document, particularly the opening of humanitarian corridors, the release of prisoners, the abolition of unfair sentences against some leaders of armed struggle movements, and the return of their confiscated property; as well as other confidence-building measures to create a climate conducive to peacebuilding," said al-Hadi Idriss the SRF leader.

Al-Hadi, further called on the other armed groups to join the SRF or to coordinate with them to create a political bloc that can restructure the Sudanese state and achieve a just, comprehensive and sustainable peace throughout the country.

Recently, the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu said willing to negotiate a peace agreement with Khartoum but maintained its distance from the SRF.

Also, the Sudan Liberation Movement of Abdel Wahid al-Nur called for a referenda on the constitutional declaration and the transitional authority before to negotiate with Khartoum. The group also declined an invitation by the SouthSudanese government to join the ongoing consultations in Juba.

(ST)