Sudan is expecting major UN role to achieve transition’s priorities: Hamdok



September 7 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Prime Minister said he expects the United Nations to play a major role in supporting the political and economic priorities that his government plans to achieve during the three-year transitional period.

“We expect the UN to play a leading role in orchestrating international support and we hope to see a comprehensive approach to this effort,” said Abdallah Hamdok, in a speech he delivered at the opening session of the UN Coordination Meeting taking place in Khartoum on Saturday.

“We expect the UN to come up with a comprehensive plan addressing short, medium and long term interventions adjusted and crafted according to the transitional government’s priorities and taking into consideration home-grown initiatives and demand-driven approaches,” he further said.

The three-day meeting which is attended by Nicholas Haysom, the Special Adviser of the Secretary-General on Sudan is discussing a road map for the UN system to support the transitional government on the development, economic, human rights, humanitarian and peacebuilding tracks.

"The meeting is expected to deliver a coordinated and coherent UN approach to the transitional government while being nimble and flexible to adapt to the priorities of the government," said a statement released by the UN Resident Coordinator’s Office in Sudan.

A high-level meeting on Sudan is expected to take place in the coming days on the sidelines of the General Assembly which will be addressed by the Sudanese prime minister on 27 September.

In his speech, Haysom pledged the support of the United Nations to the transition process, emphasizing that “if we expected the Sudanese to rise to the occasion, we should expect the same of the United Nations.”

For its part, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Ms Gwi-Yeop Son, addressed the meeting saying “the UN is a trusted and honest partner to the people and the transitional government of Sudan. We will be flexible, nimble and creative to respond to the emerging priorities and needs of the country".

