Beni Amer and Nuba sign reconciliation deal under threat



September 8, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Nuba and Beni Amer tribes Sunday signed under threats a reconciliation deal ending the recent intercommunal clashes brokered by the ruling the Sovereign Council.

At least 37 people have been killed during the clashes between the two tribes. Also, the Sovereign Council sacked the State governor and the state director of the intelligence service as they had been blamed for their failure to stop the tribal violence.

The signing ceremony was attended by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, aka Hemetti who had to intervene during the signing ceremony to press the two sides to ink the deal.

During the ceremony, one of the Beni Amer leaders uttered words that angered members of the Nuba tribe who shouted and refused to sign the reconciliation pact.

The control the situation, Hemetti condemned the speech of the Beni Amer tribal leader and asked him to apologize immediately.

He further threatened the two groups to send them back to their areas of origin Kassala for the Beni Amer and Nuba Mountains for the Nuba.

He pointed to the need to observe the law he said before to stress that they would not allow the lawlessness and chaos again and that the law would be applied to everyone whatever his tribal position.

"We need a radical solution to the problem. Its cause is the existence of outlaws and weapons. Anybody should be accountable, no one is above law," he further said.

However, after the signing of the reconciliation agreement, Hemetti apologized for his tough language and recalled the two sides that Sudan is witnessing a new era of change and they should put aside their difference and develop peaceful coexistence.

