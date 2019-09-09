 
 
 
U.S. congratulates Sudanese new government

Members of the Sudanese cabinet take oath at the presidential palace in Khartoum, on September 8, 2019 (AFP Photo)
September 8, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Nagy Tibor, the Assistant Secretary for U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of African Affairs, Sunday congratulated Sudan on the formation of a new civilian-led government.

"The U.S. congratulates Sudan on the swearing-in of its new, civilian-led transitional government. We commend the Prime Minister on his selection based on competence and diversity," said Tibor who used to make his statements on Twitter.

"We look forward to working with the new government to support them in the hard task they have ahead," he added despite recent statements made by a senior U.S. official saying they would not lift the sanction on Sudan.

He underlined the participation of four women in Hamdok’s government pointing that they sacrificed so much in the revolution and deserve to be empowered to represent the new Sudan.

Hamdok and his foreign minister Asma Mohamed Abdallah will travel to New York to participate in the UN General Assembly but, it is not clear if he would meet the U.S. President or his senior officials on the sidelines of the annual gathering.

The Sudanese prime minister says optimistic over the cooperation and support of the U.S. administration with his government.

In statements to Al-Jazeera TV after the oath ceremony on Sunday, Asma said the removal of Sudan’s from the State Department list of state sponsors of terrorism will be the first task of her ministry stressing that the measure will open the door for an "economic renaissance" and development in Sudan.

(ST)

