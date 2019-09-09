 
 
 
Egyptian Foreign Minister to visit Khartoum for talks on bilateral relations

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry (Reuters photo)
September 8, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry is expected in Khartoum Monday in a two-day visit to discuss with Sudanese officials bilateral relations following the formation of the first post-al-Bashir era government.

Shoukry will meet with the head of the Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok and Minister of Foreign Affairs Asma Mohamed Abdallah.

Shoukry’s visit to Khartoum comes "in the framework of strengthening the eternal relations between the two sisterly countries" said the Egyptian foreign ministry in a statement released on Sunday.

He will be the first foreign official to land in Khartoum after the formation of the transitional government and the lift of the suspension of Sudan membership in the African Union.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Ahmed Hafez said the visit is of particular importance as it heralds a new chapter of cooperation between the two countries.

"The visit also comprises an opportunity to continue consultation and coordination between the two sides on international and regional issues of common interest," Hafez added.

Egypt said willing to broker the peace process in Sudan with the armed groups in Darfur, Blue Nile and South Kordofan as it plans to coordinate with South Sudan and the Arab United Emirates on how to manage the process.

Also, Cairo will host in the upcoming days a meeting with the armed groups that Egypt had already received last July.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

