Transitional gov’t, armed groups discuss procedural measures for peace in Sudan

September 10, 2019 (JUBA) - Sudan’s Sovereign Council and the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF and the SPLM-N al-Hilu Monday have started talks in Juba on procedural measures to achieve a comprehensive peace in the country.

Juba talks between Sudan transitional authority and armed groups (ST photo)

Under the auspices of President Salva Kiir, a Sudanese transitional authority delegation headed by the Mohamed Hamdan Daglo ’Hemetti’ and the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) led by Hadi Idriss started discussions on ways to end the armed conflicts in the Blue Nile State, Darfur, and South Kordofan.

President Kiir addressed the inaugural session of the meeting and called the parties to work seriously to achieve peace in Sudan stressing that the stability of his country is at stake also.

Reached by Sudan Tribune in Juba, SPLM-N Deputy Chairman, Yasir Arman told Sudan Tribune that the meetings taking place in Juba aimed mainly at discussing confidence-building measures and how to shape the political process.

"The confidence-building measures which are identified in the constitutional document do not need for discussions but we should agree on the details such as the humanitarian corridors and ways to bring the relief aid, and the same for the release of political detainees and prisoners of war," Arman said.

The other issue, that they meetings in Juba is expected to discuss on Tuesday, is the procedures by which the negotiations will take place including the parties to the negotiations, the mediator and facilitators, how to involve the neighbouring countries and the international community, and what about the previous African Union and United Nations resolutions on peace in Sudan.

"The peace tracks and the particularities of the different regions including the areas where there is no armed conflict such as East Sudan will also be discussed," further stressed Arman who is a member of the SRF negotiating team.

SRF leader Hadi Idriss in his speech at the opening session said Juba "the current peace process must address the roots of the crises that led to the war which should be the last of the wars in Sudan".

He further said wars in Sudan led to the secession of South Sudan and caused genocide in Darfur before to add "We have to ask ourselves why the south seceded and why war crimes and genocide were committed, and the right answer will lead to a healthy, healthy and sustainable peace".

The discussions which continued until late on Monday night tackled the formation of the Peace Commission which will be formed soon in Khartoum.

While the Sudan Liberation Forces Alliance led by Taher Hajer joined the negotiating table with the SRF groups, the SPLM-N Abdel Aziz al-Hilu held separate meetings with the transitional government delegation.

Idriss in his speech reiterated calls by the SRF leaders to involve the rebel umbrella in the transitional government to pointing that the transition should also lead to establishing a "state that celebrates diversity, equal citizenship, non-discrimination and social justice".

The meetings which are underway are expected to end Tuesday by the signing of a declaration of principles covering the different steps of the peace process.

(ST)