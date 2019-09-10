Local authorities, peace partners hold job fair in Torit

September 8, 2019 (TORIT) - A two-day job fair aimed at creating a platform for employers to interact with job-seekers and guide them through the application process has been launched in Torit state.
The fair, the UN mission in South Sudan (UNIMISS) reported, was the first of its kind in Torit and is part of a broader resilience and recovery programme spearheaded by local authorities. The aim is to empower citizens to take charge of their future.
At the fair, representatives from several national and international organizations, institutions, UNMISS and other UN agencies enlightened job seekers on how to best present themselves to potential employers.
“The skills we gained here are invaluable,” said Paska Iromo, a seamstress in training at Torit Vocational School. “I want to encourage other women who did not attend the fair to do so next time, so they can explore career possibilities.”
The resilience and recovery programme is focused on livelihood projects that support youth and women in particular, to make these frequently disadvantaged groups active pillars of their communities.
The recovery and resilience programme is also being implemented in Juba, Bor, Rumbek and Yambio.
“Youth should take advantage of such opportunities,” said Bashir Aligelle, an UNMISS representative. “My advice to them is to concentrate on looking for jobs and developing their skills to contribute to the development of their communities and move away from conflict.”
The event was made possible by the joint efforts of peace partners from the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and also supported by funding from the government of the Kingdom of Netherlands.
(ST)
