Port Sudan governor directs to collect arms in his state

September 11, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The acting governor of Red Sea state on Wednesday ordered to collect registered and unregistered firearms following intercommunal clashes in the state that left 37 people dead and many others injured.
The decision was issued after the signing of a reconciliation agreement between Nuba and Beni Amer tribes brokered by the Sovereign Council on Sunday.
The acting governor of Red Sea state Major General Hafez al-Taj called on all citizens to hand over their firearms to the competent authorities within 72 hours starting on Wednesday.
“The registered firearms will be returned to their owners as soon as the security situation return to normal “partly reads the decree
The decree stipulates that “anyone who acquires or conceals firearms after the expiry of the declaration period shall be subject to punishment under the penalties issued under this decree. "
The Sovereign Council sacked the State governor and the state director of the intelligence service as they had been blamed for their failure to stop the tribal violence.
Several reports say the clashes between the two ethnic groups before Port Sudan had erupted since last June in Gadaref and Kassala states pointing to hidden agenda of the former officials of who seek to destabilize the country after the fall of the al-Bashir regime.
However, there is no formal accusation against any for official for the time being while the government says investigating the use of firearms for the first time in the tribal disputes in eastern Sudan.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Has Thomas Cirilo realize the importance of the enemy of my enemy is my friend? 2019-09-09 13:29:06 By Clement Maring Samuel When I read a tripartite agreement signed by Gen. Thomas Cirilo; Gen. Pagan Amum Okiech; and Gen. Paul Malong Awan who represented their parties of SSNDA; R-SPLM, and (...)
President Kiir: The Nelson Mandela of South Sudan? 2019-09-09 12:44:31 By Biong Deng Biong There is no reservation that Nelson Mandela was a great leader, but how does President Kiir fair? More often, we focus on the negative performance of leaders while forgetting (...)
Problems facing South Sudan must be told 2019-08-25 22:50:20 By Dak Buoth The issues pertaining to our country have always been emotive for they are things to do with war. Over the last seven or so years, South Sudan has dominated the international (...)
MORE