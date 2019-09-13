Kiir, Hamdok discuss peace and trade in between two Sudans

 
 
 
September 12, 2019 (JUBA) - Sudanese Prime Minister said his two-day visit to Juba aimed at bolstering bilateral relations and to develop trade and free movement of people between the two countries.

President Salva Kiir shakes hands with Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok at the House of State in Juba on 12 September 2019 -1 SSPPU Photo.jpgHamdok arrived in Juba on Thursday where he was received by the South Sudanese President James Wani before to meet President Salva Kiir at the South Sudanese presidency.

Speaking to reporters at Juba airport, the Sudanese premier said he came for talks with South Sudanese officials on trade, border safety and the free movement of people between the two countries.

"I’m here today looking for a very distinguished relationship between our two nations and the sky is the limit," he said.

Hamdok who is a former UN economist believes that re-establishing old trade relations between the people in the two sides of the border should be the first step towards an economic integration between the two countries.

After his meeting with President Salva Kiir at the State House, the South Sudanese presidency said he visiting prime minister discussed "bilateral relations between the two sisterly countries, the opening of the borders between South Sudan and Sudan for free trade".

"President Kiir also discussed with the Prime Minister Hamdok peace in the two countries".

Next October, South Sudan will host a peace process between the armed groups in the border areas between the two countries including Darfur South Kordofan, and Blue Nile states.

Also, the Sudanese transitional government said committed to support the revitalized peace agreement and support the IGAD efforts to implement the peace deal.

For its part, South Sudanese Foreign Minister Awut Deng Acuil said the visiting delegation will meet officials from the different ministries to discuss border, economic and political cooperation.

"We need to have sustainable peace in the two countries, we all agreed to come out with a roadmap to working together," Acuil further said.

She stressed that this joint resolution to develop bilateral cooperation will help to resolve the outstanding issues between the two countries such as the disputed border areas and Abyei.

The Sudanese Foreign Minister Asma Mohamed Abdallah said the two countries will reach an agreement over all the pending issues and develop relations.

Abdallah further said that Hamdok’s government plans to bolster cooperation and called for the implementation of the signed agreements.

(ST)

  • 13 September 03:04, by Pakuai

    "Kiir, Hamdok discuss peace and trade in between two Sudans" There we go really? That is not gonna happens as far as we are concerned. Does this link https://aawsat.com/english/home/article/1892456/hamdok-asks-uns-support-during-transitional-period
    https://www.trtworld.com/africa/sudan-s-new-leader-wants-foreign-help-to-sure-up-finances-29329
    Our lowly informed South Sudanese losers would call>>>

    repondre message

    • 13 September 03:09, by Pakuai

      me name as usual as their ’anti-peace’ in South Sudan. But when the losers are ’confronted with realities’, then they will not answer. What country has ever ever been *built or made rich by the UN, the US, the UK, their evil juus (so-called israelis), their gulf Arabs states financiers, their AU, our own so-called IGAD countries*, not even one country fools>>>

      repondre message

      • 13 September 03:17, by Pakuai

        Losers, right after South Sudan then so-called ’comprehensive peace agreement (CPA) between our cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan and our mighty SPLM/A was signed in 2005’. There was a so-called a "funding raising done in Oslo, Norway" to raise funds for the ’rebuilding of South Sudan". Many countries in Europe, the Scandinavian countries, Germany, *the UK, the US, Japan, Canada, Australia,>>>

        repondre message

        • 13 September 03:23, by Pakuai

          China and other countries pledged their money, over US$ 4.2 dollars. But when the then government of ’Southern Sudan’ came and asked the ’pledged money’. The then government of Southern Sudan was flatly told that "pledged money was used to helped the most suffering people of *Darfur*". Can you losers see how the evils you losers often our ’allies are to our country and our people?’>>>

          repondre message

          • 13 September 03:30, by Pakuai

            Let any fool bring the *evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus (so-called israelis), their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, Abesh (so-called ethiopians), Bantuses, their UN, their sleazy NGOs and some of their creeps here in our IGAD and the AU. We are going to bomb these vermins out of our country and over our people once and for all, reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM>>>>

            repondre message

            • 13 September 06:08, by Pakuai

              What are our cloned so-called ’arabs of North Sudan, Abesh (so-called ethiopians), Bantuses, evil juus (so-called israelis), their UN, their sleazy NGOs, their evil *white Americans, English people, their gulf Arab states’ paymasters, El Qada, Muslim brotherhood, ISIS/L, El Nustra, Jesh El Islam, Boko Haram and even our so-called (SPLM/A-IO) of Mr. Riek Machar losers. Fellows>>> `

              repondre message

              • 13 September 08:34, by Pakuai

                we are not going to fight our ’enemies’ for your *reckless lifestyles’, simple and plain*. Mr. Riek Machar and his evil juus (so-called israelis, Abeshas (so-called ethiopians), Uhuru Kenyatta Bantuses in central Kenya, Mr. Barack Hussein Obama, Thabo Mbeki of South Africa, *Benajamin Netanyahu of the evil juus (so-called israel)*, Ban Ki Moon of South Korea, >>>

                repondre message

              • 13 September 08:48, by james john luka

                Pakuai
                you are nothing but a junk shop, who speak volume of garbage without listening to himself.
                Do what your talking about?

                repondre message

                • 13 September 08:50, by james john luka

                  Pakuai,
                  I mean, "Do you know what you are talking about?"

                  repondre message

