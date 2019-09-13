Kiir, Hamdok discuss peace and trade in between two Sudans

September 12, 2019 (JUBA) - Sudanese Prime Minister said his two-day visit to Juba aimed at bolstering bilateral relations and to develop trade and free movement of people between the two countries.

Hamdok arrived in Juba on Thursday where he was received by the South Sudanese President James Wani before to meet President Salva Kiir at the South Sudanese presidency.

Speaking to reporters at Juba airport, the Sudanese premier said he came for talks with South Sudanese officials on trade, border safety and the free movement of people between the two countries.

"I’m here today looking for a very distinguished relationship between our two nations and the sky is the limit," he said.

Hamdok who is a former UN economist believes that re-establishing old trade relations between the people in the two sides of the border should be the first step towards an economic integration between the two countries.

After his meeting with President Salva Kiir at the State House, the South Sudanese presidency said he visiting prime minister discussed "bilateral relations between the two sisterly countries, the opening of the borders between South Sudan and Sudan for free trade".

"President Kiir also discussed with the Prime Minister Hamdok peace in the two countries".

Next October, South Sudan will host a peace process between the armed groups in the border areas between the two countries including Darfur South Kordofan, and Blue Nile states.

Also, the Sudanese transitional government said committed to support the revitalized peace agreement and support the IGAD efforts to implement the peace deal.

For its part, South Sudanese Foreign Minister Awut Deng Acuil said the visiting delegation will meet officials from the different ministries to discuss border, economic and political cooperation.

"We need to have sustainable peace in the two countries, we all agreed to come out with a roadmap to working together," Acuil further said.

She stressed that this joint resolution to develop bilateral cooperation will help to resolve the outstanding issues between the two countries such as the disputed border areas and Abyei.

The Sudanese Foreign Minister Asma Mohamed Abdallah said the two countries will reach an agreement over all the pending issues and develop relations.

Abdallah further said that Hamdok’s government plans to bolster cooperation and called for the implementation of the signed agreements.

(ST)