Clashes displace over 200 people in Otogo county: official

September 12, 2019 (YEI) – Clashes between government and opposition forces has displaced over 230 people in Otogo county of South Sudan’s Yei River State, the commissioner said on Thursday.
- Soldiers from the South Sudanese army (SPLA)
Richard Lugala said clashes took place in Logo boma on Saturday.
He said the displaced people urgently need food, shelter and water.
The local official also appealed to humanitarian agencies operating in the county to intervene and assist those displace in the clashes.
One of the areas badly affected by South Sudan’s civil war, Yei has witnessed human rights violations and massive displacement since 2016.
Africa’s newest nation descended into a civil war in mid-December 2013 when Kiir accused his former deputy-turned rebel leader for plotting a coup.
In September last year, however, the South Sudanese arch-rivals signed a revitalized peace agreement to end the country’s civil war that has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.
(ST)
