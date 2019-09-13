 
 
 
Hamdok meets with Sudan’s armed groups, applauds Juba Declaration

Sudan PM Abdalla Hamdok speaks during a dinner with leaders of armed groups in Juba on 12 September 2019 (St Photo)
September 12, 2019 (JUBA) - Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok on Thursday welcomed the signing by the armed movements of the Juba Declaration of Peace in Sudan and promised to implement the whole agreement.

On the sidelines of his two-day visit to Juba, Hamdok met with the leaders of the armed movements in Juba on Thursday evening. During a dinner attended also by South Sudanese officials, he discussed the efforts of the transitional authority including his government and the Sovereign Council to bring peace to Sudan and create a conducive environment for a democratic transition.

Hamdok stressed that the Sovereignty Council and the transitional government are working in concert to ensure the success of the peace process, adding that he will build on what has been achieved in Juba.

In a statement to Sudan Tribune, the head of the Revolutionary Front al-Hadi Idriss said that Hamdok’s meeting with the Revolutionary Front on his first foreign visit confirms his keenness to achieve peace in Sudan.

Hadi said the Sudanese prime minister had promised to work with the Sovereign Council to implement all confidence-building measures, which he described as "a step in the right direction."

The head of the umbrella said that the meeting touched on the Peace Commission and he encouraged them as peace partners to make all the proposals they have in this regard.

Before his official appointment as prime minister, Hamdok had met with the leaders of the armed groups in Addis Ababa.

Al-Hadi hailed Hamdouk’s keenness to make his first foreign visit to Juba, saying that Hamdok is also resolved to settle all the outstanding issues with the Juba government and enhance cooperation between two countries.

