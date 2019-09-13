 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 13 September 2019

NAS accuses South Sudan army, militias of two separate attacks

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

September 12, 2019 (LASU) – The National Salvation Front (NAS) spokesperson, Suba Samuel Manase has accused South Sudan army (SSPDF) and its allied militias of allegedly carrying out military operation on its positions in Central Equatoria state.

JPEG - 37.1 kb
Exiled South Sudanese rebel general Thomas Cirillo poses for a photograph inside his hotel room in Addis Ababa, on April 17, 2017 (Reuters photo)

In a statement issued on Thursday, Manase said the SSPDF attacked NAS positions around Lasu payam in Otogo County on Tuesday, but that their forces responded in self-defense and repulsed the attack.

“On separate development, on Friday 6th September 2019, the SSPDF fell into NAS ambush at Yei-Maridi road. In this ambush, sixteen (16) SSPDF soldiers were killed in action and thirteen (13) others seriously wounded,” partly reads the statement from NAS.

“This operation was carried out to abort the enemy’s move to attack NAS position in that location,” if added.

Sudan Tribune could, however, not independently verify the rebel group’s claims.

Meanwhile, the hold-out opposition group has reiterated its commitment to the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement (COHA), signed in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa in December 2017.

South Sudan descended into a civil war in mid-December 2013 when Kiir accused the country’s former vice president-turned rebel leader, Riek Machar of plotting a coup.

The attacks came as President Kiir and Machar met on Monday to review progress made in the implementation of the revitalized accord to end the country’s conflict.

In September 2018, South Sudan’s arch-foes signed a revitalized peace agreement to end the country’s civil war that has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced more than two million.

The holdout opposition group, led by General Thomas Cirillo, did not sign the peace agreement.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 13 September 09:45, by Eastern

    Salva Kiri had a meeting with Dr. Riaka Machari in Juba to BRING peace in South Sudan.

    NAS can be fought to BRING peace. Case closed!

    repondre message

    • 13 September 11:00, by james john luka

      Let Cirilo and Malong remember that changing regime need population support and this can only happen through ballot box after transition, so it is better to join Riek and Kiir.

      repondre message

      • 13 September 12:22, by Eastern

        james john luka,

        Better stick to what you can manage....Many regimes have been changed by other means than the ballot box. Closer to home, Sudanese deposed their president, who name I don’t recall, not through the ballot even as that president was famed to garnered 94% in their election. Stop this fuckery of elections and ballot box in South Sudan!

        repondre message

        • 13 September 14:46, by james john luka

          Eastern,
          Yes other means but not rebellions and that mean must involve the ordinary citizens. You numskull!

          repondre message

          • 13 September 15:08, by Eastern

            james john luka,

            You must have been sired by the seasonal Murahaleen herders - engage me in issues not name-calling for I will put you where that reeking South South is...!

            Both elections and rebellions involve civilians; both the national army (which South Sudan doesn’t have) draw members from the civilian population, you dickhead...!

            repondre message

            • 13 September 17:25, by james john luka

              Eastern or dullard,
              Only people with tribal thoughts like you may have been fathered by Murahleen. I can engage you in any thing.

              Remember that rebellion with narrow vision like that of NASS which is confined to Yei River state will soon die down, you better join R-TGoNU or you will surrender very soon afterward. just wait you Noodle!

              repondre message

              • 13 September 18:42, by jubaone

                Jinga Jienge Luka
                Be bold enough and join your fellow jienges to go and flush out NAS. It won’t help if you do that in the comfort of some refugee life in Kenya or Uganda. Gen Cirillo is not Gen Malong whose hungry child soldiers simply surrendered after 3 days of battle. NAS is here to stay and soon, the march toward Juba will commence. Where will you go, jienge?

                repondre message

          • 13 September 18:50, by jubaone

            Jinga Jienge Luka,
            What ordinary citizens do you want to involve? Jienges or what? Luakjienges dont understand any politics, only the politics of the benydit and bandit who cares and offers them food and so give their support in return. Jienges are backstabbers, traitors and NAS would be very stupid to have them in its midst. Never team up with jienges, they are evil and hoodwinkers.

            repondre message

            • 13 September 20:04, by The Rhino

              james,john luka,

              You damned fuck!Now listen to this very carefully jienge slave.Speaking of tribalism, have you ever asked yourself why its the Dinka who dominate almost all positions in South Sudan,starting with the army to economic sector, let alone other key areas in the gov’t?What do you say about the tribal jieng council of elders JCE who heavily pursue tribal policies in this country?.....

              repondre message

              • 13 September 20:21, by The Rhino

                ajam,ajoh aluk,

                ..These Dinka oldies are advising foolish Kiir to stick on their own tribal vested interests and agendas, even if it means destroying South Sudan,have you thought of that?What about the mass killings,kidnappings,rape,destructions,detentions,torture,recklessness,chaos and etc, are all these not motivated by Dinka tribal policies?We have Dinka today barking,oh we liberated South....

                repondre message

                • 13 September 20:29, by The Rhino

                  ajam ajoh aluk,

                  ..Sudan,what do you say to that?Look,ajam,ajoh aluk,you better check some facts before you start writing bullshit about others being tribal,you fucking rookie junk!Listen,your fucking Dinka gov’t can not keep preaching peace while at the same time attacking NAS bases,NAS will never tolerate that.NAS will always defend and protect itself come death, deal with it, full stop!

                  repondre message

                  • 13 September 22:20, by The Rhino

                    Jubaone,Eastern,

                    Those who know more these days can easily testify(with absolute precision)that the latest events between Kiir and Machar in Juba was nothing else but political garbage,gamble and bullshit.Many sound minds are already growing very skeptical about the undisclosed close-door meetings between these two ’leaders’ who’ve destroyed this country,South Sudan.NAS will stick to their GUNs,.

                    repondre message

                    • 13 September 22:42, by The Rhino

                      Jubaone,Eastern,

                      ..no matter what happens, if root course of conflicts are not thoroughly addressed!NAS must keep on the pressure,untill justice is served!We urgently urge our Equatorian IO fighters to open up their eyes and remain vigilant and suspicious to leaders who’ve used them and keeping on abusing them,their trusts and believe all these time,for their own personal cravings,gains and......

                      repondre message

                      • 13 September 23:15, by The Rhino

                        Jubaone,Eastern,

                        ..satisfactions.I also suggest that,real Nuer diehard fighters take this Riak Machar under focus(let them consider the massacre of their own people under Dinka power/aggression for orientation)!There had never been such inhuman deaths & perpetration of mayhem in this country in history than that under Kiir and Machar during the last years.No one would ever accept that to be......

                        repondre message

                        • 13 September 23:18, by The Rhino

                          Jubaone,Eastern,

                          ..played around with behind closed doors in Juba,fuck that!Grass roots South Sudanese are smarter than these greedy ’leaders’!We want regime change by all means,NOW!

                          repondre message

                    • 13 September 23:44, by jubaone

                      Eastern, Rhino
                      Scenario 1: The incarceration Dr. Riek in S. Africa and now Sudan has exhausted him mentally, psychologically and physically, he just cant bear it any longer. He is ready to compromise unconditionally.
                      Scenario 2: The kiirminal is shifting his war machinery from fighting IO to now try to crush NAS.
                      Scenario 3: The IO is cornered now in Juba, they have NO exit plan and strategy.

                      repondre message

                      • 13 September 23:50, by jubaone

                        Scenario 4: Come Nov 12, no government will be formed, we expect Equatorian IOs to abandon Riek and throw their weight behind NAS. Afterall, Riek has reneged from federalism. He is a betrayer and gambler. But that will work well for NAS with disgruntled Equatorian IOs joining.
                        Scenario 5: Gen. Malong will return to Juba as fear grips jienges with imminent loss of power.

                        repondre message

                        • 13 September 23:53, by jubaone

                          Scenario 6: Jienge settlers in Nimule, Magwi, Juba dont want to return to their jiengestans making the 32 states worthless. People are fed up with jienges and there will be massive disobedience. War starts again and this is the end of SS. It is going to be nasty b4 it gets cleaner. SS becomes like Somalia. Case closed.

                          repondre message

                          • 14 September 01:01, by The Rhino

                            Jubaone,

                            We study human brains!Psychiatrists worldwide would agree here, that people like Kiir and Machar are two perfect pathetic mentally traumatized individuals with pure cravings and demands for recognition, power and authority cost what it way.Given all what they’ve gone through, such sick individuals always lack compassion, sympathy or feeling for general well being of the people/others....

                            repondre message

                            • 14 September 01:16, by The Rhino

                              Jubaone,

                              ..They hardly tolerate criticism, are too violent, see themselves unchallenged and are always ready to use all means possible to get what they want,including tribalism.Simple proof..the total mess we have now in South Sudan.Such errants are well controlled in modern democracies with vested institutions and rule of law but not in places like South Sudan.The people must speak up!..........

                              repondre message

                              • 14 September 01:21, by The Rhino

                                Jubaone,

                                ..NAS has already spoken up clearly enough and will keep on speaking,matching and pointing the truth, till the population is liberated,..with GUNs or all forms of technology,done!

                                repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan needs citizens’ participation in politics 2019-09-14 18:11:41 By Biong Deng Biong On the 4th December 2012, Isaiah Abraham was tragically gunned down in cold blood outside his residence in the South Sudan capital, Juba. The gunman was apparently ‘unknown’. (...)

Has Thomas Cirilo realize the importance of the enemy of my enemy is my friend? 2019-09-09 13:29:06 By Clement Maring Samuel When I read a tripartite agreement signed by Gen. Thomas Cirilo; Gen. Pagan Amum Okiech; and Gen. Paul Malong Awan who represented their parties of SSNDA; R-SPLM, and (...)

President Kiir: The Nelson Mandela of South Sudan? 2019-09-09 12:44:31 By Biong Deng Biong There is no reservation that Nelson Mandela was a great leader, but how does President Kiir fair? More often, we focus on the negative performance of leaders while forgetting (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.