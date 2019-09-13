 
 
 
Kiir, Hamdok agree to resume discussions on Sudans' border crossings

September 13, 2019 (JUBA) - Sudan and South Sudan have agreed to resume discussions on the opening of the border crossing points between the two countries.

Sudan's Abdallah Hamdok shaking hands with South Sudan's Salva Kiir before to leave Juba back to Khartoum on 13 Sept 2019 (SSPPU photo)Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok was in a two-day visit to Juba for talks with South Sudanese officials on ways to enhance bilateral relations and to move together for a settlement to the pending issues after the secession of 2011.

"We discussed bilateral relations including border and trade and we reached useful understandings that will push the distinguished relations forwards," Hamdok told reporters in joint press statements with Kiir at the State House before to leave Juba on Friday.

The Sudanese prime minister said he wants to repair the damage caused by the former regime and restore the ancestral relations between people on the border from both sides as the first step towards the resolution of the disputed border zones and Abyei.

"We touched relations between the two countries and what we will do in the future said," President Kiir said.

"Regarding the opening of border crossing points we will work on it in the near future," he added before to conclude by saying "God willing peace will prevail in Sudan and South Sudan".

The South Sudanese leader pointed to the Juba Declaration for peace in Sudan signed by the Sudanese government and the armed groups he would strive to ensure a successful peace in Sudan.

Hamdok said he said he had met with the leaders of the armed groups and expressed hope that the Juba process would lead to lasting peace in his country.

Kiir repeated several times that he wants peace in Sudan for the stability of his country, pointing that the conflict with rebel groups in the border areas contributed to destabilize his country.

Sudan and South Sudan in 2013 had agreed to open 10 crossings along their joint 2,000 km border to boost travel and trade.

But the continuation of armed conflicts in South Kordofan and Blue Nile states and the civil war in South Sudan prevented the implementation of concrete steps to activate the demilitarized zone and define the crossings.

In March 2018, the two countries marked several crossing corridors, but the continuation of the South Sudanese conflict and continuation of suspicions of support to armed groups from both sides remained the main cause behind the border closure for free trade and movement of people.

(ST)

  • 14 September 02:43, by Pakuai

    "Kiir, Hamdok agree to resume discussions on Sudans’ border crossings"
    Have we our cloned so-called so-called arabs given back our ’Kaffi Kingi, Panthou/Aliny/Heglig, Karasana, EL Khartoum and other areas, ya Mr. Mr. Salva Kiir?’>>>>

    repondre message

    • 14 September 02:51, by Pakuai

      Mr. Salva Kiir,
      we have informed informed you, tell ’tell South Sudanese people what you discussed with Mr. Riek Machar’ and they will listen to you losers. Mr. Riek Machar made a coup on 15/12/2013 at the ’two army camps in Juba’ ran away from Juba, and came here to Bor, Jonglei and captured Bor town and named raised their ’Ngungdeng flag and named Bor town their Ngundeng Buong city’>>>

      repondre message

      • 14 September 02:59, by Pakuai

        Mr. Salva Kiir if Mr. Riek Machar didn’t and his allies didn’t made a coup, then why didn’t go to any ’embassy in Juba’ asked for calm, the Nuers would not have been killed in Juba, many South Sudanese would not have been killed across the country. But this is not the case. Mr. Riek Machar, Pagan Amuom, Taban Deng Gai and other bunch of losers made a coup on the directive of their foreign masters

        repondre message

        • 14 September 03:05, by Pakuai

          of *UN, UNIMISS (Hilde Johnson), the the US, the UK, their evil juus (so-called israelis) and some of their creeps here in our IGAD like Abesh (so-called ethiopia). But when their rubbish to power by force was ’thwarted’ the "UN, UNIMISS (Hilde Johnson), the the US, the UK, their evil juus (so-called israelis) and some of their creeps here in our IGAD like Abesh (so-called ethiopia">>>

          repondre message

          • 14 September 03:24, by Pakuai

            urged the Riek Machar and his puppets/stooges to go to Abehsh (ethiopia) for negotiation with ’your government’ the *cheap and maneuver* was for "UN, UNIMISS (Hilde Johnson), the the US, the UK, their evil juus (so-called israelis) and some of their creeps here in our IGAD like Abesh (so-called ethiopia)" to ’save face’ to extricate themselves that they were part of the 15/12/2013 in Juba>>>

            repondre message

            • 14 September 03:34, by Pakuai

              There was no ’SPLMA/A-IO’ by the way, Mr. Riek Machar and his allies were coached by the evil juus (so-called israelis and the evils who invest in them to name their rubbish SPLM/A-IO or ’no South Sudanese believe them’. Mr. Riek Machar named his rubbish (Resistant Movement (RM)). Mr. Salva Kiir you government was even asked by the for former president of Tanzania,>>>

              repondre message

              • 14 September 04:23, by Pakuai

                Mr. Jakaya Kikwete and your Riek Machar and his allies nemesis to Arusha. "You went and agreed about the SPLM ’re-unification’, But when *Mr. Riek Machar and Pagam Amuom faction* went to ’Nairobi, Kenya’ and Mr. Uhuru Kenyatta let * Mr. Riek Machar went and staged a rally at a five star hotel, ’Safari park hotel’ at ’Nairibi-Thika highay’ and asked you (Mr. Salva Kiir)>>>

                repondre message

                • 14 September 04:30, by Pakuai

                  to resign and let South Sudanese people take their power. South Sudanese people don’t know what Mr. Riek Machar, Mr. Uhuru Kenyatta and their allies were up to. But with South Sudanese people in the ’know’ know the *whole dirty game* was ’a piece of sh*t’ Mr. Salva Kiir and your bunch of lowly informed adviser>>>

                  repondre message

                  • 14 September 04:39, by Pakuai

                    We have asked you to ’let us bomb’ anything that is connected to the *US, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, Abesh (so-called ethiopia) and Kenya and get away with it*. Mr. Salva Kiir, we have a lot of ’cattle’ here in South Sudan than ’Uganda, Kenya, Abesh (so-called ethiopia) and North Sudan combined, we ’our evil juus (so-called israelis), the UN>>>

                    repondre message

                    • 14 September 04:47, by Pakuai

                      their sleazy NGOs, the UK, their lackeys here in the the *IGAD and the AU* always project our country and country our people to be the one that ’need food aid and donations’. Mr. Salva Kiir, after country’s independence in 2011, ’you took almost all your ministers to Washington to go and asked the US investors to come and invest in South South Sudan’>>>

                      repondre message

                      • 14 September 05:07, by Pakuai

                        ’Mr. you and ministers took to Washington to go and asked the US investors to come and invest in South South Sudan’ were flatly told that there were "infrastructures to come and invest them" Yes, there are no no ’infrastructures’ in South Sudan today. But when you the ’Chinese to come and invest our South Sudan’ the evil *juus (so-called israelis,>>>

                        repondre message

                        • 14 September 05:17, by Pakuai

                          to cut the story fools, our country is ’considered and our people’ are considered by these vertmi as their *part of ANGLO-AMERICAN empire and COUNTRY & people to be like their so-called SUBJECTS. like in *Kenya, Abesh (so-called ethiopia), Uganda, Rwanda, Malawi, Dr Congo, Nigeria, Somalia, South Africa and some other lowly countries the losers go and always go play balls with them>>>

                          repondre message

                          • 14 September 05:50, by Pakuai

                            Mr. Salva Kiir UN and NGOs were to be started here in South Sudan read this link this so-called *North Sudan prime minister* https://www.sudantribune.com/spip.php?article68077
                            Really, Mr. Salva Kiir. Mr, Salva, tell the South Sudan people about you losers ’discussed in Juba’ with Mr. Riek Machar and get away with if you losers can>>>

                            repondre message

                            • 14 September 06:02, by Pakuai

                              Mr. Salva, you and your nemesis (Mr. Riek Machar), went and *let you losers be *kissed an evil man, pope Francis* Mr. We respect people who believe in ’Catholicism’, some Catholics people even helped and people during during trying times. But we are not ’equal with them, not even in the slightest Mr. Salva Kiir. Have you ’ever heard the *conquistadors*?’ in South America>>>>>>

                              repondre message

                              • 14 September 06:16, by Pakuai

                                Pope Francis is an ’an opportunist from Argentina’ There are some countries in South America like ’Venezuela, Colombia, Nicaragua and Cuba’. Mr. Salva Kiir, COLD WAR is being fought over our country and over our people, by our enemies. *one country, two systems*. in 1999, Machakos, Nairobi and Naivahsa before the 2004 with our cloned arabs of North Sudan>>>

                                repondre message

  • 14 September 08:23, by Eastern

    Of course, Kiir’s Rek people need the Sudan to supply them lentils, sorghum, onions, oil, etc....

    What will villages each with a family size averaging 20 people who can not read and write, let alone, produce food for themselves, continue to chest-thump on their numbers...! Some wacky Pakuai will say an Abdallah has come to their aid!

    repondre message

    • 14 September 12:12, by South South

      Eastern,

      Stupid people from Equatoria like you like to talk, we like action jobs. We will improve our borders with Sudan, Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda, DRC, that way we will not rely on one border for business. Our country is landlocked country and the best way to do business is to have more than one border. This is what we call "smart ideas". We don’t care if Eastern is crying or smiling.

      repondre message

      • 14 September 15:15, by The Rhino

        South South,

        You dung beetle!Rolling a stinky massive big poop is one thing,running a country with its well organized businesses is another.Shit,everytime you reappear,the area reeks,disgusting!

        repondre message

        • 14 September 17:06, by South South

          The Rhino,

          You will die from anger and fury. You will have heart attack soon. Iam sitting on South Sudan with people, army, wealth and the likes. Whatever you say is empty and stupid because it will not change anything on the ground. We don’t give damn shit to coward people like you. Our country is our country, FULL STOP.

          repondre message

  • 15 September 09:04, by CDE Joseph Deng

    That’s Good Move for Two Government, South Sudan Oyeeeeeee, SPLM Oyeeeeeee.

    repondre message

