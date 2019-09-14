SPLM-N Agar forms peace negotiating team, says ready to coordinate with al-Hilu group

September 14, 2019 (JUBA) - Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North faction led by Malik Agar has formed its negotiating team and expressed willingness to coordinate with other SPLM-N faction led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu during the peace process.

The SPLM-N Agar and al-Hilu signed on 11 September the Juba Declaration for peace in Sudan which provides that the negotiations will take place in Juba on 14 October.

However, the SPLM-N al-Hilu held separate negotiations with the Sudanese government delegation while the SPLM-Agar negotiated within the Sudanese Revolutionary Front.

In a statement released on Saturday, Malik Agar said that the executive office of his faction agreed in a meeting held in Juba to form a negotiating team composed of twenty-five persons, including negotiators, experts and secretaries.

Agar further said the cessation of hostilities and humanitarian affairs committee will be chaired by Ismail Jalab.

While another committee for the release of prisoners and confidence-building issues which were agreed to be sent immediately to the capital Khartoum.

The Juba Declaration and the issues it dealt with are an important breakthrough in the peace process, he underscored as the transitional government delegation showed readiness to include all the issues raised by the SRF faction including Kajabar dam and the eastern Sudan issues.

"The Movement appreciates the good spirit that prevailed in the meetings of the Revolutionary Front with the delegation of the Sovereign Council headed by General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo Hemetti, and the meeting with the Prime Minister d. Abdallah Hamdok, and affirms its commitment to everything that has been agreed upon," he stressed.

The separates tracks for Darfur and the Two Areas will be set-up but the armed groups need to coordinate the positions on the national issues. Also, it is not clear if the SPLM-N al-Hilu will demand a separate track or will accept to negotiate side by side with the SPLM-N Agar, as the two groups will discuss the conflict in the Two Areas with the government.

For its part, the SPLM Agar said ready to coordinate with the al-Hliu-led group on the issues of the Two Areas between the two factions to reach "an honourable agreement for the people of the Two Areas and Sudan and to address the root causes of war in a just, comprehensive and urgent manner".

(ST)