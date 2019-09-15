September 14, 2019 (JUBA) - South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA) said it has elected Josephine Joseph Lagu as the coalition’s new chairperson.

South Sudan Opposition Alliance members pose for a photo after electing new leaders, September 14, 2019 (Courtesy photo)

The coalition, in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune, said Saturday’s elections were conducted pursuant to Article 12 of the Charter of SSOA and in accordance with Chapter 3 of the Elections Rules and Procedures.

“The election was conducted through a democratic and transparent manner in the presence of international observers (AU, IGAD, EU, TROIKA, UNMISS and the civil society) and the media,” partly reads the statement.

Meanwhile, the group said it also elected Hussein Abdel-Bagi Ayii as its deputy chairperson; Lam Akol Ajawin as the coalition’s secretary general, Khalid Butrous will oversee finance, Joseph Bangasi Bakasoro will be in charge of external relations while General Bapiny Monytuil was voted security coordinator for the opposition alliance.

In March last year, nine South Sudanese opposition groups agreed to form an alliance to expedite efforts to end the civil war in Africa’s newest nation.

SSOA is an umbrella group composed of the Federal Democratic Party, National Salvation Front, National Democratic Movement, People’s Democratic Movement, South Sudan Liberation Movement, South Sudan National Movement for Change, South Sudan Patriotic Movement, South Sudan United Movement and United Democratic Alliance.

In September 2018, the rival factions involved in the conflict signed a peace deal to end the conflict that has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced over 2 million people in the country.

(ST)