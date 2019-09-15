Sudan interim constitution will only be amended after peace signed with all rebels



September 15, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Constitutional Declaration will not be amended to include representatives of the armed groups in the transitional government before reaching a comprehensive peace agreement, said a leading figure in the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) on Sunday.

On 11 September 2019, a Sudanese government and the armed groups signed "The Juba Declaration of Confidence Building Measures and the Preparation for Negotiation".

Regarding the demand of the armed groups to participate in the transitional administration, the government delegation pledged to give its response in the next meeting.

However, FFC official Munzir Abul Maali told Sudan Tribune that reopening of the constitutional document is tied to achieving peace with all armed movements and not some of them.

In separate statements, Yasir al-Atta, member of the Sovereign Council, hinted at the possibility of increasing members of the collegial presidential body and the government or maintaining the current number and the replacement of current members by representatives of the armed movements.

Al-Atta further said it was possible to create a new post in the transitional government for a deputy prime minister if it is necessary before to add “We will negotiate with FFC to reach required consensus on all issues”.

Article 69 of the Constitutional Document provides that the comprehensive peace agreements signed between the Transitional Authority and the armed movements shall be included in this Constitutional Document in accordance with its provisions.

The peace talks expected to begin in Juba on 14 October.

(ST)