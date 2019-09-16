 
 
 
Monday 16 September 2019

Indian peacekeepers awarded for services in S. Sudan

September 15, 2019 (DELHI/JUBA) – At least 17 Indian peacekeepers deployed with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) have been awards for their dedicated service in the war-hit nation.

JPEG - 16.3 kb
UNMISS troops from India patrol the perimeters of a compound in South Sudan’s capital, Juba (AP)

The special award ceremony took place at the UN House in Juba.

The Indian police officers had served the UN mission in South Sudan for nearly a year and their duties included protecting displaced civilians, community policing and building local police skills.

“17 Indian peacekeepers have today been awarded @UN medals in recognition of their @UNPeacekeeping service to the people of #SouthSudan as UN Police officers,” UNMISS tweeted on Tuesday.

During the event, India’s ambassador to South Sudan SD Moorthy said, “We are all here in this country to see peace and stability.”

On his part, however, the head of UNMISS, David Shearer congratulated the Indian police officers for being awarded the medals and lauded the “long tradition” of Indian peacekeeping.

India is reportedly among the largest troop contributing countries in the world to UN peacekeeping missions. As of March 2019, there 2,337 Indian troops deployed with the mission in South Sudan.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

