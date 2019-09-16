South Sudan’s ceasefire largely holding, says UN chief

 
 
 
September 15, 2019 (JUBA) - The ceasefire between South Sudan government and the armed opposition faction (SPLA-IO) remains intact, underscored by their efforts against National Salvation Front (NAS) rebels, Antonio Guterres, the UN Secretary General said.

In a report to the Security Council, said government and SPLA-IO have been able to contain NAS on the ground, including by pushing them from areas where they had control over resources.

“Fighting in Payai, outside Lobonok, at the end of July resulted in NAS ceding control of a gold-mining area to SPLA-IO forces,” he said.

The report largely blames the NAS faction led by Thomas Cirillo of being behind the primary causes of insecurity as well as the high levels of violent crime owing to the secondary effects of the conflict.

Guterres, in his report on South Sudan, also pointed to the alleged recruitment within NAS and cross-border movement of their forces in Western Equatoria region to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and from Eastern Equatoria to Uganda, among others.

“In Eastern Equatoria, NAS activity has been limited to cross-border areas around greater Magwe, where ethnic alliances provide a small area of allegiance,” partly reads the UN chief’s report.

Meanwhile, the Secretary General’s reports also highlighted the detentions of suspected NAS collaborators by the National Security Service and South Sudanese army in the Greater Equatoria region.

It further said government and SPLA-IO operations have induced displacement and fear and heightened mistrust of state security forces, as illustrated by the razing of some 60 tukuls in Torit West.

South Sudan descended into war in mid-December 2013 when Kiir accused his former deputy-turned rebel leader accused of plotting a coup.

In September 2018, the rival factions involved in the conflict signed a peace deal to end the conflict that has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced over 2 million people in the country.

The power-sharing arrangements under the deal were supposed to take effect in May, but the process was delayed by six months until November as both sides disagreed on security arrangements.

(ST)

  • 16 September 08:12, by Eastern

    That is precisely how a guerrila outfit operates - nimble and mobile. Let’s see how jenge and nyigats will stay in cantonments when they will be kept following NAS....

    • 16 September 09:06, by South South

      Eastern,

      I am laughing big. This so called NAS will be history soon. I invite you to come to Juba and join me to develop our country. Please release yourself from headache and pain for something that will not last for a year, then you will be big loser, come and see me, I will give you open hands with love of brotherhood, peace in our country.

      • 16 September 09:30, by South South

        jubaone,

        Start lying again here about Torit mutiny. Torit mutiny started in 1955 by Equatorians, fact, but it died down very quickly, it never last for a year and all Equatorians who started it ran to Uganda to hide like Cirillo of NAS now who is hiding on Addis, then Gordon Mayen ( Mourtat) formed his Provisional Govt, he was a president when Lagu was selected by Dinkas, then Israel support.

        • 16 September 09:36, by South South

          jubaone,

          Talking about Lagu, Lagu was a captain in Sudanese army when he joined the movement. He took vacation and then never reported back to Sudanese army. Talking about Tonj been a place where Dinkas met Lagu is a lie. Emanual Abour Matongdit was a student at University of Khartoum. Albino Akol Akol was a student at Rumbek Secondary School. What will take them to Tonj?

          • 16 September 09:43, by South South

            jubaone,

            Another lie you said yesterday is that Lagu purchased guns from Israel, what a lie!!!! Anya Nya one had no single penny to buy a pistol. Israel supported us at that time because they want to punish Khartoum government which sent troops to Egypt to fight Israel. Late Emanuel Abour Matongdit went to Israel to cut the deal, keep lying jubaone.

        • 16 September 09:41, by jubaone

          South South Jienge kaffir,
          So when it died down jienges took over? That is history taught in jienge bush schools for jienges. Give us facts, not "agamlong crap". Never heard that jienges took over Anyanya liberation struggle. They came in as latecomers only to claim benefits for undone work 😲.

        • 16 September 09:48, by jubaone

          South South Jienge kaffir,
          But Gordon Moutat fled to UK till his death. How did he as president allow his senior officer Lagu to conclusively sign the AAA in 1972? This is cheap jienge lies that doesn’t add up. Try doing better research ya kaffir.

      • 16 September 09:35, by jubaone

        South South Jienge kaffir,
        You already have "feace" and "oyol" is flowing, so what peace again? There’s no more fighting in Nuerlands, so why are Nuer IDPs in Juba PoC so terrified like chicken and can’t return? Why are jienges still in Kakuma, Darfur, S. Kordofan and can’t return to their ancestral lands? Funny! NAS is not there. No free "nyamnyam"?

      • 16 September 09:49, by Eastern

        South South,

        You would have saved yourself from the embarrasment if you said,’This so called NAS will be history soon.’ Defeating NAS is pretty much work in progress, which undertaking is going to be costly, long and drawn-out....Watch this space!

    • 16 September 09:29, by jubaone

      Eastern
      If this report were true, both the jienge regime abd IO should start repartriating both jienges and Nuers to their ancestral lands, so that Equatorian returnees can also get back to their ancestral lands. Why are Nuers still hiding in Juba PoCs? Why are jienges still hiding in Nimule? Afterall DS is now peaceful. Something is false.

      • 16 September 10:23, by james john luka

        You are all idiots who dwell on the past but fail to put right the present.

      • 16 September 11:03, by Eastern

        jubaone,

        The motivation of the Kiir-Machar agenda-less meeting is, Kiir wants more foot soldiers from Machar’s SPLA-IO to stave off the emerging military campaigns from the hold-out forces..

        Dr. Machar as a prisoner of the IGAD, is largely in agreement with ANYTHING Kiir (as directed by Museveni) puts to him. Machar’s house is not in agreement with shifting SPLA-IO HQs to Juba.

        • 16 September 12:43, by jubaone

          Eastern
          As I recently alluded,Riek is mentally, psychologically and physically wrecked. He is an empty shell of himself and will "unconditionally surrender". The house arrest in S.Africa and Sudan is having serious effects on him. Who knows how he will escape this time, if he messes up with NAS. The route to DRC is currently a death trap.

        • 16 September 12:50, by jubaone

          Eastern
          This jienge kaffir South South is claiming some jienge fellow Emmanuel Abour Matongdit/Majoungdit??? was the Anyanya arms procurator? Heard of him? I know of someone with the same name who used to sell meat in Konyokonyo in those days. Fake degrees, fake bush generals, fake PhDs, jienges can tell us any bullshit.

