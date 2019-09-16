 
 
 
Sudan releases 17 POWs says SPLM-N Agar

SPLM-N leader Malik Agar (2L) attends a graduation ceremony for SPLA-N fighters in Blue Nile State on 29 January 2017 - (ST photo)
September 15, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North faction led by Malik Agar (SPLM-N Agar) welcomed Sunday the release of 17 fighters of its group by the Sudanese government.

"The SPLM welcomes the release of the prisoners of war of the SPLA, who had been captured in different periods and were freed on 9/9/2019," said a statement s signed by Agar the group leader.

"This step is consistent with the Juba Declaration of Confidence-Building Measures and the Preparation for the Negotiations signed in Juba on 11/9/2019 between the Government of Sudan and the Sudanese Revolutionary Front," he further said.

Agar who is the SRF deputy leader further called for the release of the remaining POW in line with the signed roadmap for peace in Sudan.

Also, he renewed his determination together with their allies in the SRF to achieve a just and comprehensive peace that addresses the root causes of the crisis and establishes a state of equal citizenship.

The statement where figures the names of the released POWs did not indicate where the former detainees had been detained.

In a previous statement issued on Friday, the group said informed it negotiating team and formed a committee for the POWs jailed in the Sudanese prisons.

(ST)

  • 16 September 09:02, by Pakuai

    Where does ’Mr. Malik Agar loser’ got "17 POWs" to release fellows? Not even one. These losers have ’attached themselves’ to *our cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, the US, their UN, their evil juus (so-called israelis), Abeshas (so-called ethiopians), their gulf Arab states’ financiers, their so-called ’IGAD and their AU’>>>

    • 16 September 09:06, by Pakuai

      And the whole dirty game behind the ’scenes’ is to play *South Sudan and their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan* , and that South Sudan would be re-united with their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan just like the evils did with their then so-called *COLD WAR* that the evils played with their then ’East and West Germany’. Fellows. But our *enemies have step on the wrong people feet,>>>

