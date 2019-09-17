Maiwut state governor briefs Kiir on security situation

September 16, 2019 (JUBA) – South Sudan’s Maiwut state governor, Bol Ruach Rom on Monday met President Salva Kiir during which he briefed the latter on the general security situation in the state.

South Sudan’s Maiwut state governor, Bol Ruach Rom meets President Salva Kiir in Juba, September 16, 2019 (PPU)

Speaking to reporters soon after the meeting in Juba, Ruach said he discussed with the president Kiir the challenges affecting his state.

He said the security situation in Maiwut state was now back to normal and trade has resumed with other states.

The governor further said citizens now move freely from Maban to Maiwut and from Maiwut to the Ethiopian borders on trade activities.

President Kiir, Ruach said, appreciated the role played by the state government and pledged to support activities of people in Maiwut.

Maiwut state is one of the 32 states of South Sudan. It is located in the Greater Upper Nile region and it borders Eastern Nile to the north, Eastern Bieh to the south, and Latjoor State to the east.

(ST)