President Kiir meets Eritrea's special envoy to South Sudan

September 17, 2019 (JUBA) – South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir and the Eritrean special envoy to South Sudan, Osman Salih held a meeting in the South Sudanese capital, Juba on Tuesday.

President Salva Kiir and the Eritrean special envoy to South Sudan, Osman Salih at State House in Juba, Sept, 17, 2019 (PPU)

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, South Sudan’s deputy Foreign Affairs minister, Deng Dau Deng said Osman handed over to the South Sudanese leader letter from his counterpart Isaias Afwerki.

The Eritrean official, according to the minister also appreciated the role Kiir played in ending the political crisis in neighbouring Sudan.

On his part, however, the Eritrean special envoy, said a wide range of bilateral issues were discussed between Juba and Asmara.

In August last year, President Kiir visited Asmara and held talks with Afwerki during which the latter expressed his support to South Sudan and urged Kiir to enhance relations with the Horn of Africa countries.

The two-day visit, observers said, was seen as a confirmation of a new dynamic in the Horn of Africa region following last year’s reconciliation between Addis Ababa and Asmara.

  • 18 September 08:30, by Eastern

    Birds of the same feathers flock: Kiir = Mugabe = Crocodile = Afwerki = Pariah states and that’s where Kiir is leading South Sudan into..!

    • 18 September 09:30, by South South

      Eastern,

      Believe me when I say Kiir will do anything he wants in South Sudan as a president. Two or three people like you will be very angry, but majority of us are happy.

      • 18 September 09:59, by Eastern

        South South,

        Kiir knows all too well what his so-called MAJORITY are - millions of clueless, uninformed villagers who cannot even fend for themselves. Now Kiir and Machar know why invplving TWO other angry guys out there is a BETTER bargain than banking a very vulnerable MAJORITY who are real burden..!

        • 18 September 10:35, by South South

          Eastern,
          Our government and our majority of people should not waste their best time with the dumbest minority. Countries are run by majority. People who are lacking intelligence, good judgment, stupid and dull-witted should be left alone. It’s not our problem to be born dumb without people.

