South Sudan and Kenya strike free visa agreement: official

September 18, 2019 (JUBA) - South Sudan and neighbouring Kenya have signed an agreement granting citizens from the two countries free visas.

The agreement, an official said, was inked last week.

“It took place last week between the government of Kenya and us. We signed an agreement and the ministry of interior is in charge of immigration. Of course it is not only Kenyans coming here, but South Sudanese going to Kenya will also not be required to pay visa fees,” Mawien Makol, the foreign affairs ministry spokesperson told Eye Radio.

The deal, he added, was signed between the two ministers of interiors in the two countries and will take effect from October.

A visa a conditional authorisation granted by a territory to a foreigner, allowing them to enter, remain within, or to leave that territory. Visas typically may include limits on the duration of the foreigner’s stay, areas within the country they may enter, the dates they may enter, the number of permitted visits or an individual’s right to work in the country in question.

(ST)