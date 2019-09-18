South Sudan and Kenya strike free visa agreement: official

September 18, 2019 (JUBA) - South Sudan and neighbouring Kenya have signed an agreement granting citizens from the two countries free visas.
The agreement, an official said, was inked last week.
“It took place last week between the government of Kenya and us. We signed an agreement and the ministry of interior is in charge of immigration. Of course it is not only Kenyans coming here, but South Sudanese going to Kenya will also not be required to pay visa fees,” Mawien Makol, the foreign affairs ministry spokesperson told Eye Radio.
The deal, he added, was signed between the two ministers of interiors in the two countries and will take effect from October.
A visa a conditional authorisation granted by a territory to a foreigner, allowing them to enter, remain within, or to leave that territory. Visas typically may include limits on the duration of the foreigner’s stay, areas within the country they may enter, the dates they may enter, the number of permitted visits or an individual’s right to work in the country in question.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
South Sudan needs citizens’ participation in politics 2019-09-14 18:11:41 By Biong Deng Biong On the 4th December 2012, Isaiah Abraham was tragically gunned down in cold blood outside his residence in the South Sudan capital, Juba. The gunman was apparently ‘unknown’. (...)
Has Thomas Cirilo realize the importance of the enemy of my enemy is my friend? 2019-09-09 13:29:06 By Clement Maring Samuel When I read a tripartite agreement signed by Gen. Thomas Cirilo; Gen. Pagan Amum Okiech; and Gen. Paul Malong Awan who represented their parties of SSNDA; R-SPLM, and (...)
President Kiir: The Nelson Mandela of South Sudan? 2019-09-09 12:44:31 By Biong Deng Biong There is no reservation that Nelson Mandela was a great leader, but how does President Kiir fair? More often, we focus on the negative performance of leaders while forgetting (...)
MORE