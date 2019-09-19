 
 
 
S. Sudan’s Kiir, Zimbabwe’s VP hold bilateral talks

September 18, 2019 (JUBA) – The South Sudanese President Salva Kiir on Wednesday held bilateral talks with the Zimbabwean Vice President Kembo Mohadi who arrived in the capital, Juba Monday.

President Salva Kiir with the Zimbabwean Vice President Kembo Mohadi in Juba, September 18, 2019 (PPU)

The discussions, the Presidential Press Unit state, focused on foreign relations, education and ways of boosting the country’s economy.

The First Vice President, Taban Deng Gai, minister for the Presidency, Mayiik Ayii Deng and the deputy minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Deng Dau Deng attended the meeting.

The meeting, the deputy Foreign Affairs minister said, also discussed how government plans to ensure South Sudanese students who completed their studies in Zimbabwean universities get their certificates.

He further said President Kiir passed a message to his Zimbabwean counterpart, Emmerson Mnangagwa asking him to visit South Sudan.

On his part, however, Mohadi said South Sudan and Zimbabwe share a long historical relation and pledged his government’s commitment to continue supporting the young nation in all areas.

69 South Sudanese students have already graduated from various Zimbabwe universities this year alone while 79 are studying on scholarships.

