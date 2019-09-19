September 18, 2019 (KAMPALA) - Uganda has commended South Korea for its contribution towards the relative peace in South Sudan.
- UNMISS peacekeepers deployed in Jonglei. (UN)
Speaking during South Korea’s National Foundation Day occasion in Kampala on Wednesday, Uganda’s Veterans Affairs minister, Bright Rwamirama said Korean forces have greatly contributed to peace keeping operations in South Sudan by repairing peace roads which will have significantly impacted on lives as well as on the economy.
This year’s celebrations were held at the Sheraton, Kampala Hotel.
In July, a new contingent of South Korean troops was deployed to carry out United Nations peacekeeping operations in South Sudan.
The more than 280 troops were the eleventh batch of forces to be sent to South Sudan since South Korea began deployment in 2013.
The South Korean troops will reportedly focus on helping repair the peace road, a 200km expressway linking Bor, Mangala and Pibor to help revive the nation’s economy and better support UN operations.
South Sudan attained its independence from neighbouring Sudan in July 2011 after decades of civil war that killed an estimated 2.5 million people.
(ST)
