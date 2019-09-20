 
 
 
S. Sudan's new government to be formed by November: Kiir

September 19, 2019 (JUBA) – South Sudan President Salva Kiir has said the Transitional Government of National Unity must be formed on November 12 as agreed by the parties to the peace deal in May this year.

JPEG - 157.5 kb
South Sudan rebel leader Riek Machar (L) and President Salva Kiir in Juba on September 8, 2019 (PPU)

Kiir made these remarks during prayers organised by South Sudan Council of Churches (SSCC) at State House in the capital, Juba on Thursday.

“Through your prayers our wounds people will be healed,” he said.

The South Sudanese leader also appealed to the armed opposition leader Riek Machar to return to Juba ahead of the formation of the new coalition government.

During last week’s meetings between Kiir and Machar in Juba, both leaders committed to the timely formation of the new government.

The two rival leaders also agreed to form a committee that would look into the final report of the Independent Boundary Commission (IBC), number of states and their boundaries and come up with findings suitable for both parties and the people of South Sudan.

On his part, however, Catholic Archbishop Paulino Lukudu Loro appealed to the signatories to the peace pact to ensure the accord if fully implemented and new government put in place as agreed.

South Sudan descended into war in mid-December 2013, when Kiir accused Machar of plotting a coup.

In September 2018, the rival factions involved in the conflict signed a peace deal to end the conflict that has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced over 2 million people in the country.

The power-sharing arrangements under the deal were supposed to take effect in May, but the process was delayed by six months until November as both sides disagreed on security arrangements.

(ST)

  • 20 September 09:27, by Malakal county Simon

    Please find a solution to number of States, and Boundaries before rushing to form a government operating under unknown States....

    • 20 September 09:40, by South South

      Malakal County
      Majority of people in 32 states right now like their states. Do you want Kiir to fight with them to please you or what? This is something Riek created when he came up with 21 states to give Nuer power. 10 states were created by fake Arabs, so not in South Sudan should open This/her mouth and ask us to return to 10 states.

      • 20 September 09:44, by South South

        Cont. When two people disagree on something, they should focus on positive things first then later come back to what is very difficult. Anyone who wants to bring up the numbers of states as first condition, should know that peace will stop there.

