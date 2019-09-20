September 19, 2019 (NEW DELHI/JUBA) - Five Indian women police officers have been honoured by the United Nations for their commendable roles in their South Sudan mission, officials said Friday.
The officers received the UN medal at a medal parade in the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) office in Juba on Tuesday.
The police officers included, Reena Yadav, Gopika Jahagirdar, Bharati Samantray, Ragini Kumari and Kamal Shekhawat.
The women officers were honoured by the UN for upholding the UN mandate of protection of civilians in conflict-ridden South Sudan.
The officers are engaged in community policing, administrative, operational duties and capacity building of local authorities.
India is among the largest troop contributing countries in the world to UN peacekeeping missions. As of March 2019, 2,337 Indian troops were reportedly deployed in South Sudan.
(ST)
