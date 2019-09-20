Sudan’s Call meets in Cairo to discuss democratic transition

August 20, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Call forces will hold a meeting in Cairo in the next few days on the democratic transition in the country after a separate meeting of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) to complete its vision on peace.

The meeting of the alliance, which is composed of armed and political groups, comes after the resignation of Sadiq al-Mahdi, from his position as the chair of Sudan Call, as he called for a review of its structure and its alliances with other national forces.

The political components of Sudan Call are part of the transitional government, while the armed groups remain outside the framework of the transitional arrangements.

In a statement to Sudan Tribune from Cairo, Yasir Arman, a Sudan Call leading official, said that the meeting of the Revolutionary Front from one side and the meeting of the forces of Sudan Call on the other side will take place from September 21 and end on September 30 stressing they will discuss the peace process and ways to accomplish the tasks of the democratic change.

"Sudan needs a genuine partnership that must include the forces of revolution and forces of change, on the other hand, it should include the regular forces, and the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC)," he said.

Arman underscored that the importance of the Cairo meetings stems from the fact that they are crucial for peace and democratization alike.

Severe disagreements between the SRF and the FFC political components erupted after the overthrow of the al-Bashir’s regime last April.

The armed groups complained they had not been consulted in the decision-making process during negotiations with the junta. Further, the disagreement exacerbated after the rejection of the SRF request for seats in the transitional authority.

Regarding the meeting of the Revolutionary Front, Arman said the umbrella will discuss the peace process and negotiation with the Sudanese government as agreed in Juba.

Also, they will consider cooperation with the region’s countries to reach a comprehensive peace in Sudan.

Egypt has expressed willingness to host the peace process but finally, the signatories of the Juba Declaration agreed on Juba as the venue of negotiations. In addition, Chad, Ethiopia Qatar and UAE should be associated as facilitators together with the African Union, IGAD and the United Nations.

