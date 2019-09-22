Sudan’s PM heads to UN General Assembly

September 21, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok Saturday headed to New York to take part in the United Nation General Assembly, said a statement released in Khartoum.

Hamdok will address the 74th UN General Assembly on 27 September and hold meetings with the heads of states and dignitaries on the sideline of the annual gathers.

The head of the transitional government will discuss his government efforts for peace, Sudan’s debt relief, and economic cooperation.

Also, he will ask for international support for Sudan removal from the U.S. State Department list of state sponsors for terrorism.

The former UN economic official for Africa will discuss the sanctions with the UN General Secretary Antonio Guterres and the head of the African Union Commission Moussa al-Faki.

The same issue will be discussed with American officials who had already said it is too early to consider such step, even if they hamper the transitional government efforts to pull the country out of the endemic economic crisis.

Last August, Hamdok said his government needs $8 billion in foreign aid and $2 billion of foreign reserves deposits before to start reforms. Also, he said he would strive to convince Washington to cancel Sudan’s designation as a terror state.

But, a U.S official stated under the cover of anonymity said they will not remove Sudan from form the terror list before the Congress review and amend its resolutions on Darfur because they impose restrictions on the U.S. administration.

The State Department official was referring to the ’Darfur Peace and Accountability Act of 2006 and the Sudan Accountability and Divestment Act of 2007.

(ST)