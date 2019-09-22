 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 22 September 2019

Machar’s exclusion a violation of peace accord, says analyst

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

President Kiir (R) and SPLM-Io leader Machar shake hands after the signing of the revitalized peace agreement on 12 September 2018 (photo AFP)

September 21, 2019 (JUBA) – Any attempt to form South Sudan’s Transitional Government of National Unity without involving rebel leader Riek Machar will violate the revitalized peace agreement, an analyst said.

On Thursday, South Sudan President Salva Kiir hinted possibilities of forming a government that could exclude Machar in November.

Kiir made these remarks during prayers organised by South Sudan Council of Churches (SSCC) at State House in the capital, Juba.

But James Okuk, a political analyst, said a coalition government that does not include Machar’s armed opposition faction contravenes the revitalized peace deal.

“Dr Riek Machar is a signatory to the peace agreement and excluding him from the Transition Government of National Unity would be a violation of provisions of the same accord," Okuk, a Political Science lecturer at Juba University, said Saturday.

He said for any meaningful coalition government to be formed, all signatories to the peace agreement signed in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia last year, have to be consulted.

Barely two weeks ago, President Kiir and Machar for the first time since they last interfaced during a meeting organized by Pope Francis at the Vatican in April.

During closed-door meetings between Kiir and Machar in Juba, both leaders committed to the timely formation of the new government.

The two rivals also agreed to form a committee to look into the final report of the Independent Boundary Commission (IBC), number of states and their boundaries and come up with findings suitable for both parties and the people of South Sudan.

South Sudan descended into war in mid-December 2013 when Kiir accused Machar of plotting a coup.

In September 2018, the rival factions involved in the conflict signed a peace deal to end the conflict that has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced over 2 million people in the country.

The power-sharing arrangements under the deal were supposed to take effect in May, but the process was delayed by six months until November as both sides disagreed on security arrangements.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 22 September 07:45, by South South

    James Okuk is a faithful runner of Lam Akol. He is a crazy man and people shouldn’t take him seriously. He needs to shut up. He would go to jail again like last time when our National Security put him in a jail with naked crazy people. Some of Shulluk are working day and night to cause war between Dinaks and Nuers, we know that.

    repondre message

    • 22 September 08:12, by Games

      South South
      That guy is telling the facts, seriously, without Machar in the outcomes news government, why wasting time talking about something that would not happening? for facts, only Machar is real partnership in this peace. Go ahead if you have a guts forms your invisible government without him

      repondre message

      • 22 September 08:19, by South South

        Games,

        We have running government right now in Juba without Riek. Since 2013 we run our government in South Sudan without Riek. This is not about individual, it’s about a nation and people. Government in Juba can be run without Riek and Kiir, but still our life will continue without any problem. Some of our cousin Nuers are very blind and they don’t things well until when it’s too late.

        repondre message

        • 22 September 08:27, by Games

          South South
          Which government are talking about idiots? Salva Kiir can only stay in Juba or visiting his Master M7 in Kampala that all he can manage in his leadership. 8 millions out of 11 million in the population are currently dying of hungers. 3 millions in Refuge camps. No salaries for your stravating kids that you are terming naturally army.

          repondre message

  • 22 September 08:04, by Games

    Salva Kiir hasn’t learned his lesson enough. Seriously, who’s going to forms the new with government if Machar is excluded from the deals? Salva Kiir has to dealt with the problem instead of running a way from it? if the problem is fakes 32 states, he has to tell the world that he has doesn’t wants to change them.

    repondre message

    • 22 September 08:09, by South South

      Games,

      Doors are opened for Riek to join national unity government in November, only if he chooses not to take part in that government. Talking about 32 states, you need to find something else to talk about. 32 states are staying now and after November. When we signed peace with NCP we did not ask them to get rid of 10 states first. Don’t be very stupid Nuer who wants to feel heat first.

      repondre message

  • 22 September 08:19, by Games

    South South
    Machar will go to Juba when all peace requirements are done correctly. Training all sectors including bodyguards for all officials in Juba, including me of course. When all of these get done. Machar will free go to Juba. We are aware of your Dinka evils things.

    repondre message

    • 22 September 08:26, by South South

      Games,
      Machar is free to come to Juab in November or he can stay in Khartoum if he wants that. IGAD and UN will providence security for him in Juba. Implementation of the peace is progressing everyday, so nothing is left unturned. There is no crazy things called IO forces in Juba to guard Riek, that idea is no there.

      repondre message

      • 22 September 08:35, by Games

        South South
        You will see only Nuer are guarding Machar in Juba and they are all be IO. Trust me on that
        This article are Salva Kiir is daily activity routine things especially when he had some whisky. Sometimes whisky trying to make a him to says the stuffs he can’t remember the next days.

        repondre message

        • 22 September 12:18, by jubaone

          Games
          The jienge strategy is simple; keep Riek away and hope his mental and physical health deteroriates and possibly dies. Nuers will have no other articulate, learned and strong person. Thereafter, no further Nuer insurrection, the rest Nuers are easily controllable. Very certain come Nov. a R-TGONU without Riek will be formed. War is pre-programmed. Watch this!

          repondre message

      • 22 September 08:48, by Simon Puok Nyang Tutjiek

        Dear Warmongers
        Government of S Sudan without Dr. Riek Machar is a violation of peace agreement and amount to a serious crime that could possibly lead to another man made catastrophe.
        South Sudanese have already learned that the elites in Juba hated the only peaceful man in the Country, that is, so the haters should hang themselves before it is too late if they don’t want Dr Riek Machar.
        viva for

        repondre message

        • 22 September 10:21, by South South

          Simon Puak,
          Another crazy Nuer is talking nonsense. Riek is not a man of peace, but violence. How many people he killed in 1991 and 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017? I am glad he has no power, but he in IGAD jail.

          repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan needs citizens’ participation in politics 2019-09-14 18:11:41 By Biong Deng Biong On the 4th December 2012, Isaiah Abraham was tragically gunned down in cold blood outside his residence in the South Sudan capital, Juba. The gunman was apparently ‘unknown’. (...)

Has Thomas Cirilo realize the importance of the enemy of my enemy is my friend? 2019-09-09 13:29:06 By Clement Maring Samuel When I read a tripartite agreement signed by Gen. Thomas Cirilo; Gen. Pagan Amum Okiech; and Gen. Paul Malong Awan who represented their parties of SSNDA; R-SPLM, and (...)

President Kiir: The Nelson Mandela of South Sudan? 2019-09-09 12:44:31 By Biong Deng Biong There is no reservation that Nelson Mandela was a great leader, but how does President Kiir fair? More often, we focus on the negative performance of leaders while forgetting (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.