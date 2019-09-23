 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 23 September 2019

Sudan PM to meet two senior U.S. officials on Monday

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

September 22, 2019 (NEW YORK) – The Sudanese Prime Minister Abdulla Hamdok is scheduled to meet two senior U.S. officials on the sidelines of his participation in the United Nations General Assembly gathering.

According to a schedule released by the U.S. State Department seen by Sudan Tribune, Hamdok will meet seprately with the Undersecretary for Political Affairs at the State department David Hale and USAID administrator Mark Green tomorrow afternoon in New York

Top of the agenda will likely be the status of Sudan on the list of states that sponsor terrorism, debt relief & economic assistance that has long been blocked by U.S. sanctions.

The terrorism designation makes Sudan ineligible for debt relief and financing from lenders like the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank.

Hale told officials in Khartoum last month that to get off the list, Sudan needs to make headways on issues including human rights, religious freedom and counter-terrorism efforts, as well as promoting internal peace, political stability and economic recovery in Sudan.

Hamdok is the most senior official to lead Sudan’s delegation in the UN annual meetings since 2010 when then Vice President Ali Osman Taha represented the country.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan needs citizens’ participation in politics 2019-09-14 18:11:41 By Biong Deng Biong On the 4th December 2012, Isaiah Abraham was tragically gunned down in cold blood outside his residence in the South Sudan capital, Juba. The gunman was apparently ‘unknown’. (...)

Has Thomas Cirilo realize the importance of the enemy of my enemy is my friend? 2019-09-09 13:29:06 By Clement Maring Samuel When I read a tripartite agreement signed by Gen. Thomas Cirilo; Gen. Pagan Amum Okiech; and Gen. Paul Malong Awan who represented their parties of SSNDA; R-SPLM, and (...)

President Kiir: The Nelson Mandela of South Sudan? 2019-09-09 12:44:31 By Biong Deng Biong There is no reservation that Nelson Mandela was a great leader, but how does President Kiir fair? More often, we focus on the negative performance of leaders while forgetting (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.