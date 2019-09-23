 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 23 September 2019

Tribal clashes in S. Sudan leave 11 dead, scores injured: official

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

September 22, 2019 (RUMBEK) – At least 11 people were killed and 14 wounded in South Sudan on Sunday during tribal clashes over a contested land, an official said.

PNG - 20.3 kb
Map detail of South Sudan showing Lakes state in red

The Nyang county commissioner, John Malith Tiop told dpa that clashes between the Nuer and Dinka clans took place in Eastern Lakes State.

The injured, he said, were being treated at Nyang county hospital.

The official, however, appealed to the South Sudanese population to settle their disputes peacefully instead of resorting to violence.

South Sudan is experiencing a fragile peace after years of civil war, but clashes over resources continue among its pastoral communities.

South Sudan descended into war in December 2013 when President Salva Kiir, a Dinka, accused the country’s former Vice President Riek Machar, a Nuer, of plotting a coup.

In September 2018, South Sudan’s rival factions signed a peace agreement to end the conflict that has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced over 2 million people in the country.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 23 September 08:43, by South South

    If this is true, then Dinka and Nuer need to sit down and settle their differences about land.

    repondre message

    • 23 September 09:33, by Eastern

      South South,

      This is VERY TRUE, Dinak and Nuer have been killing themselves for a very long time. They indeed sad down and talked, but talked shit in 1999 at Wunlit, the sad down again in Addis Ababa in 2015 and killed themselves near Kiir and Machar in July 2016. Recently they sad and talked in Khartoum and you know what will follow...!

      repondre message

      • 23 September 09:49, by South South

        Eastern,

        You are making up lies. Bari are killing Mundari everyday. Karo tribes are killing each other everyday. This is what you should be concerning about. Dinka and Nuer have very strong brave men who know to talk and fight. They will settle their differences soon. Tell me where is Thomas Cirillo?

        repondre message

        • 23 September 10:00, by jubaone

          South South Jienge kaffir
          Let Karo People fix their own differences. Just shut up and go settle yours. You jienge coward can’t shout from the comfort of your refugee house in Nairobi and expect your jienge and nyagat savages will do that on their own. Go to your jiengestan. You are a coward and might get your jienge shithole busted. Chillax ya aryan jienge.

          repondre message

      • 23 September 10:55, by The Rhino

        Eastern,Jubaone,

        Dinka and Nuer can never live in peace together, proofs are on the grounds!There’s a long bitter history to that.We’ve Nuer civilians today in PoC sites e.g. capital Juba,who are packed like chickens and are terribly terrified to leave the camp.They’ve good reasons why they chose not to leave those sites.If you have a rotten tribal Dinka gov’t that abuses states power&resources..

        repondre message

        • 23 September 11:07, by The Rhino

          Eastern,Jubaone,

          ..and is ready to murder fellow citizens,such situations are what you get..i.e. total fear,lack of trust,lack of truthful dialogue and peace.Any provocative action from Dinka or Nuer will automatically trigger an explosive outburst/deaths(from either side).The ensuing subsequent readiness for revenge killings is then programmed.Often times its the Dinka causing havoc all over....

          repondre message

          • 23 September 11:24, by The Rhino

            Eastern,Jubaone,

            ..the country.why b’cos these Dinka murderers are always protected,well supplied with deadly arms and entitled by their tribal jienge gov’t to feel or do so.These are disgusting savages to say the least.Other tribes must join hands and eradicate, bring them,their tyranny,savagery and state of anarchy under control.More bloodshed must follow for justice to come,done!

            repondre message

  • 23 September 11:04, by Anthony

    dinka and nuer fighting Over land? in lakes state? I’m pretty sure the Nuer dont have any territory in lakes state.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan needs citizens’ participation in politics 2019-09-14 18:11:41 By Biong Deng Biong On the 4th December 2012, Isaiah Abraham was tragically gunned down in cold blood outside his residence in the South Sudan capital, Juba. The gunman was apparently ‘unknown’. (...)

Has Thomas Cirilo realize the importance of the enemy of my enemy is my friend? 2019-09-09 13:29:06 By Clement Maring Samuel When I read a tripartite agreement signed by Gen. Thomas Cirilo; Gen. Pagan Amum Okiech; and Gen. Paul Malong Awan who represented their parties of SSNDA; R-SPLM, and (...)

President Kiir: The Nelson Mandela of South Sudan? 2019-09-09 12:44:31 By Biong Deng Biong There is no reservation that Nelson Mandela was a great leader, but how does President Kiir fair? More often, we focus on the negative performance of leaders while forgetting (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.