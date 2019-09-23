September 22, 2019 (RUMBEK) – At least 11 people were killed and 14 wounded in South Sudan on Sunday during tribal clashes over a contested land, an official said.

Map detail of South Sudan showing Lakes state in red

The Nyang county commissioner, John Malith Tiop told dpa that clashes between the Nuer and Dinka clans took place in Eastern Lakes State.

The injured, he said, were being treated at Nyang county hospital.

The official, however, appealed to the South Sudanese population to settle their disputes peacefully instead of resorting to violence.

South Sudan is experiencing a fragile peace after years of civil war, but clashes over resources continue among its pastoral communities.

South Sudan descended into war in December 2013 when President Salva Kiir, a Dinka, accused the country’s former Vice President Riek Machar, a Nuer, of plotting a coup.

In September 2018, South Sudan’s rival factions signed a peace agreement to end the conflict that has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced over 2 million people in the country.

(ST)