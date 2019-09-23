Sudan Call to discuss Mahdi’s resignation within few days



September 22, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sadiq al-Mahdi’s resignation letter from the Sudan Call’s chairmanship will be discussed at the upcoming meeting scheduled for next Friday.

On 18 September, al-Mahdi announced that he submitted his resignation from the leadership of the heteroclite alliance which gathers political and armed groups alike.

In his resignation letter seen by the Sudan Tribune, the leader of the National Umma Party (NUP) pointed to the need to restructure the organization and keep pace with the political changes in Sudan after the collapse of the former regime.

Deputy Chairman of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North led by Malik Agar (SPLM-N-Agar), Yasir Arman, said that the resignation of Sadiq al-Mahdi from the Sudan Call alliance will be discussed at the upcoming meeting in Cairo after the end of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front.

"The appeal of Sudan will reproduce itself according to the new realities since it became a partner in government after it was an opposition organization," he said in an interview with the Khartoum based newspaper Alyoum Altali.

"Also, there is a transition from a peace advocate to a peacemaker, so there is a change in the internal and external climate. Sudan Call needs a new agenda, to reproduce itself in a new form, and radical reforms."

Arman pointed out that the Mahdi was positive in his resignation letter, and stated that the Sudan Call needs to be reformed and developed develop as well.

"That’s what we are about," he said

Sudan Call is one of the largest blocs in the coalition of Forces for Freedom and Change that led the protests against the ousted President Omer al-Bashir.

One of its factions, the Sudanese Revolutionary Front, which includes several armed groups, is meeting nowadays in the Egyptian capital to prepare themselves for the upcoming peace talks outside the country.

Al-Mahdi in his resignation letter proposed to hold a peace conference inside Sudan to allow the political forces to take part in the process stressing that peace is a national concern.

Arman said he was not aware of reports linking his resignation with a possible appointment at the head of the peace commission.

He disclosed that within the ongoing consultations they have been informed of a proposal from the Sovereign Council that the Commission would be headed by the head of the collegial presidency Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who is represented by Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok.

According to the constitutional declaration the peace process is overseen by the Sovereign Council and implemented by the transitional government.

