 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 23 September 2019

Tonj state governor launches construction of new airstrip

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

September 22, 2019 (JUBA) – Authorities in South Sudan’s Tonj state on Friday launched the construction of a state-of-the-art airstrip in the area.

JPEG - 26.6 kb
The 10 states of South Sudan

The state governor, Mathew Mathiang Magoordit said delivery of services has been his top priority ever since his appointment by President Salva Kiir.

He, however, vowed to fully support the construction of the new facility.

On his part, the state minister of Physical Infrastructure, Manyang Pagor Mawien said the new air strip is 300m long and 300km wide

The project, located about 10km from the state capital, is funded by Indeed and Truth Ministry Organization, an indigenous non-governmental organisation (NGO).

Tonj State is one of the 28 states of South Sudan. It is located in the Bahr el Ghazal region and it borders Wau to the west, Gbudwe to the southwest, Gogrial to the northwest, Northern Liech to the northeast, Gok and Southern Liech to the east, and Western Lakes to the south and east.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 23 September 09:49, by Eastern

    This is buffoonery of the highest order..!

    When it takes about two days to drive from Tonj ’town’ to Tonj East, some morons only thinks of how comfortable Kiir should get to Tonj. The last time Kiir attempted to visit Tonj, if the plane carrying his advanced party did not shoot past the runway and crushed across the the Tonj-Wau road? The priority for Tonj is not an airstrip but better DRAINAGE..

    repondre message

    • 23 September 10:01, by South South

      Eastern,

      Development in South Sudan will continue without you and your tiny NAS. Tonj State will not listen to a little people who need help to organize themselves. If I were you, I would just drink beer and shut up.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan needs citizens’ participation in politics 2019-09-14 18:11:41 By Biong Deng Biong On the 4th December 2012, Isaiah Abraham was tragically gunned down in cold blood outside his residence in the South Sudan capital, Juba. The gunman was apparently ‘unknown’. (...)

Has Thomas Cirilo realize the importance of the enemy of my enemy is my friend? 2019-09-09 13:29:06 By Clement Maring Samuel When I read a tripartite agreement signed by Gen. Thomas Cirilo; Gen. Pagan Amum Okiech; and Gen. Paul Malong Awan who represented their parties of SSNDA; R-SPLM, and (...)

President Kiir: The Nelson Mandela of South Sudan? 2019-09-09 12:44:31 By Biong Deng Biong There is no reservation that Nelson Mandela was a great leader, but how does President Kiir fair? More often, we focus on the negative performance of leaders while forgetting (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.