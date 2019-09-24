September 23, 2019 (CAIRO) – The Egyptian minister of Agriculture, Ezzi Eddin Abu Steit and the country’s new ambassador to South Sudan Mohamed Mansour on Monday discussed possibilities of joint cooperation in the agricultural domain between the two countries.
- South Sudan agriculture (Getty)
They two officials reportedly also discussed how to establish a joint farm in South Sudan and grow vegetable, fodder crops, in addition to training South Sudanese farmers on animal fattening projects.
Abu Steit further stressed the importance of his ministry’s role in Africa through establishing joint projects in African countries.
Maher el Maghraby, the supervisor of joint African farms at the ministry also attended the meeting in the Egyptian capital, Cairo.
Despite the huge agricultural potential South Sudan possesses, only about five percent of the country’s arable land is reportedly being cultivated.
(ST)
